Corps of Engineers releases flows at Reservation Dam, Lake Traverse

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is releasing a small amount of flow at Reservation Dam to help maintain Lake Traverse water levels. Additionally, during the winter months White Rock Dam is slightly open to drain Mud Lake, located near Wheaton, Minnesota.



These openings, at Reservation Dam and White Rock Dam, will produce a small amount of flow that will drain through the project and into the Bois de Sioux River. This may impact ice safety near the dams and in areas with moving water. Please use caution.



Current and historical lake levels and releases can be accessed at www.mvp-wc.usace.army.mil or http://water.usace.army.mil.



All Corps of Engineers reservoirs are operated in accordance with approved water control manuals to ensure the system performs as designed.

