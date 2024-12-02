Dedicated Service: Leadership Insights from the 932nd Airlift Wing

The 932nd Airlift Wing uniquely combines active duty and reserve forces to execute high-stakes missions, including aeromedical evacuation capabilities, conducting robust maintenance operations and the 73rd Airlift Squadron’s distinguished visitor (DV) and executive airlift transport showcasing the critical role of reservists in global operations.
Why it matters: The unit is pivotal in ensuring rapid nationwide and global mobility for political leaders and dignitaries, taking their clients to various locations with efficient and professional service.
The big picture: Air Mobility Command (AMC) emphasizes the centrality of its Airmen, whose professionalism, resilience, and mission readiness set the U.S. military apart from any other country. The central location of the 73rd Airlift Squadron proves it is vital to AMC and Scott Air Force Base, enhancing mission efficiency, while the dedication of its reservists—balancing civilian jobs with military duties.
With the 73rd Airlift Squadron being a reserve unit associated with a total force active duty squadron, we are able to provide global reach anytime, anywhere, 24/7, even though it's a reserve Wing mission.
"We have the capability to bring airmen to do a mission across the globe in short order to meet our nation's needs." – Col. Jeffrey Smith
Bottom Line: The unit’s strength lies with their dedicated reservists and active-duty counterparts to execute a highly visible mission. With the unit being centrally located within the United States, it gives the opportunity to rapidly go coast to coast to meet the needs of the customers they service.
