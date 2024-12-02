Dedicated Service: Leadership Insights from the 932nd Airlift Wing

Photo By Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn | “We have people come and go, and you have the younger members of the squadron, being...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn | “We have people come and go, and you have the younger members of the squadron, being the active duty, and coming in and giving you different ideas; then you have the reserve having known the tried and true and this is the way that works [here]. And so you have that unique mesh for them to be able to work together. So it's not just a reserve crew or an Active Duty Crew, a lot of our missions are a combination of both. And so you get the most… the best of both worlds.” Tech. Sgt. Christina Beaulieu, executive mission aviator, assigned to the 73rd Airlift Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, IL, Nov. 21, 2024. (The above photo illustration is a merger of 16-18 individual photos by U.S. Air Force Photo Airman 1st Class Clare Werner) see less | View Image Page

The 932nd Airlift Wing uniquely combines active duty and reserve forces to execute high-stakes missions, including aeromedical evacuation capabilities, conducting robust maintenance operations and the 73rd Airlift Squadron’s distinguished visitor (DV) and executive airlift transport showcasing the critical role of reservists in global operations.



Why it matters: The unit is pivotal in ensuring rapid nationwide and global mobility for political leaders and dignitaries, taking their clients to various locations with efficient and professional service.



The big picture: Air Mobility Command (AMC) emphasizes the centrality of its Airmen, whose professionalism, resilience, and mission readiness set the U.S. military apart from any other country. The central location of the 73rd Airlift Squadron proves it is vital to AMC and Scott Air Force Base, enhancing mission efficiency, while the dedication of its reservists—balancing civilian jobs with military duties.



With the 73rd Airlift Squadron being a reserve unit associated with a total force active duty squadron, we are able to provide global reach anytime, anywhere, 24/7, even though it's a reserve Wing mission.



"We have the capability to bring airmen to do a mission across the globe in short order to meet our nation's needs." – Col. Jeffrey Smith



Bottom Line: The unit’s strength lies with their dedicated reservists and active-duty counterparts to execute a highly visible mission. With the unit being centrally located within the United States, it gives the opportunity to rapidly go coast to coast to meet the needs of the customers they service.