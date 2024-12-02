Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast has awarded a $33.6 million firm-fixed-price construction contract to Sauer Construction, LLC of Jacksonville, Florida, on December 6, for chiller line repairs. The project will take place at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.



Work to be performed includes, but is not limited to: construction repairs to include the replacement of chillers, air handling units, fan coil units, variable air volume boxes, chilled and hot water piping system, air distribution systems, pumps, controls, air compressors, and compressed air piping.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with three offers received.



Work will be performed in Duval County, Florida, and is scheduled to be completed by March 2027.



NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning and design of facility projects, offering essential services in contracting, construction, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support, all of which are crucial for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast Area of Responsibility. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast is responsible for managing operations across Navy installations spanning from Charleston, South Carolina to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extending southward to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals are also engaged in the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast (SE) region, while concurrently supervising public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 11:34 Story ID: 487081 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southeast Awards $33.6 Million Contract for Chiller Line Repairs at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.