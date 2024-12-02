101st DIVARTY hold first annual SFC Anderson Best Redleg Competition

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Sgt. 1st Class Webster Anderson, who served in the 320th Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), received the Medal of Honor while serving in the Vietnam War in the 1960s. Anderson distinguished himself by disregarding his safety, as North Vietnamese infantry units closed in on them. He mounted the exposed parapet of the unit’s howitzer position and became the main defensive force in his battery’s position. To honor Anderson’s selfless service, the division held its first annual “Sgt. 1st Class Anderson Best RedLeg Competition”.



“This is the first time we’ve done this competition in the name of Sgt. First Class Anderson”, said Capt. Courtney Gibson, a fire control officer for the 101st Division Artillery (DIVARTY). “It’s basically a competition for artillerymen to determine the best sections and teams, in regards to our main jobs.”



For five intense and grueling days at Fort Campbell, Ky., field artillery Soldiers from the 101st ABN DIV competed against each other, pushing their limits as Soldiers to determine the most qualified artillery section within the Division. Out of the 101 soldiers and 16 teams that came to compete, only one was able to claim the title of “Best RedLeg.”



As the event started, artillery Soldiers competed in the Army Combat Fitness Test, an obstacle course and Artillery Skills Proficiency Testing (ASPT), with both hands-on and written components. The events showed the grit, determination and knowledge of the Soldiers who competed in them.



“The first couple of days, it was rough just because of the weather,” said Pfc. Jackson Jones, a cannon crew member with the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment. “It was tough and very intense, but we had to just power through.”



In the following days, all Soldiers reported to the 101st Artillery Headquarters before moving to the range training area for live-fire exercises and bivouac operations. These exercises showcased the precision, coordination and firepower of each artillery crew. The training also included air assault rigging operations tailored to specific equipment and systems, highlighting the mobility, adaptability and lethality essential to modern artillery warfare.



“A lot of the Soldiers enjoy their job, so they’re definitely there to make sure they demonstrate why they’re the best at it.” said Gibson.

As the competition came to an end, Soldiers completed a 12-mile ruck march and held an awards ceremony where the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment was able to claim the most awards and ribbons. They battled their way to be able to call themselves the “Best RedLeg” in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“Winning felt awesome,” said Jones. “Knowing that we were able to power through and come together as a section to make it happen was a nice feeling.”

