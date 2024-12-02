Photo Story: 2024 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The 2024 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train went through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 9,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The 2024 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train went through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 9, 2024, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis. The 2024 Holiday Train is touring Canada and the U.S. from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks across their network. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. Canadian Pacific donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation. Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S., according to the railway. (Photo by Scott Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

The 2024 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train went through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 9, 2024, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis.



The 2024 Holiday Train is touring Canada and the U.S. from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks across their network.



Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. Canadian Pacific donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation.



Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S., according to the railway.



Rail traffic rolls through Fort McCoy daily, including many Canadian Pacific trains.



As this train made its way through the post, dozens of Fort McCoy community members were out to watch it slowly ride through.



