    Sunrise native serves alongside Sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

    Photo By Emily McCamy | 241209-N-LY941-1001 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Dec. 9, 2024)

    CUBA

    12.09.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Courtesy story by Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach

    Millington, Tenn. - U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashleigh Anne Champagnie, a native of Sunrise, Florida, serves alongside sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cub

    Champagnie graduated from McArthur High School in 2014. Additionally, Champagnie earned a bachelor's degree in human resources and marketing from Florida International University in 2017 and an associate degree in biomedical equipment technology from Community College of the Air Force in 2023.

    The skills and values needed to succeed in the Air Force
    are similar to those found in Sunrise.

    "One lesson I've carried with me is to stay ready so I don't have to get ready," said Champagnie. "It's also something I keep hearing throughout my career. That statement keeps me proactive when it comes to putting in extra effort in my career."

    Champagnie joined the Air Force three years ago. Today, Champagnie serves as a biomed equipment specialist.

    "I joined the Air Force to gain my citizenship and to travel around the world," said Champagnie.

    Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

    Champagnie supports a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation's prosperity and security.

    Champagnie has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

    "My proudest achievement in the Air Force was earning honor graduate in Technical Training School while simultaneously holding four leadership roles," said Champagnie. "This moment was a cornerstone in my career because it is a constant reminder that it is possible to be there for your wingmen and work on yourself at the same time."

    Champagnie can take pride in serving America through military service.

    "For me, serving in the United States Air Force is a constant reminder that I'm a part of something bigger than myself," said Champagnie.

    Champagnie is grateful to others for making an Air Force career possible.

    "I would want to thank my family for always encouraging and supporting me throughout this journey," added Champagnie.

