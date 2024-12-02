Army units spread holiday cheer through Toy Ruck March at Camp Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers, family members and civilians across U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys marched with holiday spirit and heavy rucksacks as they delivered presents to children during the Toy Ruck March, Dec. 6, 2024.

The event, hosted by the Eighth Army Chaplains Directorate, provided an opportunity for the Camp Humphreys community to brighten the holiday season for military and South Korean children while fostering stronger relationships between the U.S. military and local communities. Members of the Camp Humphreys community adopted the ornaments and purchased gifts tailored to the children’s ages and interests.

“Soldiers and family members used teamwork to support the needs of the children,” said Col. (Chaplain) Sun "Charlie" Lee, Eighth Army command chaplain. “And this is a great thing to do, especially during the holiday season.”

Preparations for the Toy Ruck March began weeks earlier when the chaplains directorate set up holiday trees at four chapels across the installation. Units from Camp Humphreys submitted names, ages, and genders of children to create angel ornaments for the trees. By late November, 250 angel ornaments adorned the trees, each representing a child in need of a present.

Donated gifts from the Eighth Army community were picked up and packed into ruck sacks and backpacks at the Downtown Plaza and then carried for 3.9 miles. The finish line was at the Camp Humphreys holiday tree, which held its initial tree-lighting that evening.

“The Toy Ruck March not only symbolizes the unified, empathetic generosity of the community during the holiday season, but it also embodies the bonified camaraderie amongst the entire workforce (Soldiers, Family Members, and DoD Civilians),” said Lucinda Ward, Eighth Army Family Programs Manager/ Master Resilience Trainer, Directorate of Prevention and Resilience, the overall coordinator for the ruck march.

