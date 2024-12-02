Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gaining Altitude: December 2024 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Kiona Campbell
    Sean Chavis Jr.

    To Senior Airman:
    Michael Crew
    Jerrica Hamilton

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Trevor Lynwood
    Deandra Owens
    Shunisty Washington
    Tashayla White

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Joshua Cowart
    Ace De Dios
    Brandon Robbins

    To Master Sgt.:
    Marcus Adams
    Anthony Knizel
    Victoria Tarver
    Ebony Williams-Wingard

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 16:04
    Story ID: 487026
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: December 2024 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download