The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Kiona Campbell
Sean Chavis Jr.
To Senior Airman:
Michael Crew
Jerrica Hamilton
To Staff Sgt.:
Trevor Lynwood
Deandra Owens
Shunisty Washington
Tashayla White
To Tech. Sgt.:
Joshua Cowart
Ace De Dios
Brandon Robbins
To Master Sgt.:
Marcus Adams
Anthony Knizel
Victoria Tarver
Ebony Williams-Wingard
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 16:04
|Story ID:
|487026
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gaining Altitude: December 2024 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.