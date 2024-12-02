908th FTW November 2024 in Review

The 908th Flying Training Wing had a busy month of November.



The wing started the month remembering a special anniversary; on Nov. 1, 1966, the 908th Supply Squadron, which would later become the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was assigned to the 908th Troop Carrier Group at Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama.



On Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, the wing concluded a four-day combat readiness exercise, which saw members from all five squadrons in the 908th Mission Support Group along with the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and wing staff elements test their readiness for future potential deployments. The exercise also featured aircraft from the 4th Air Force's 349th Air Mobility Wing and 931st Air Refueling Wing.



On Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, the wing congratulated 19 members who promoted recently.



Also on that day, the wing remembered two recent events.



First, it was the second anniversary of an MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter flying to Maxwell Air Force Base for the first time. And second was the one-year anniversary of Lt. Col. Derek Shehee assuming command of what was then the 357th Airlift Squadron and is now the 703rd Helicopter Squadron, having Shehee make history as the last commander of the 357th AS and the newest commander of the 703rd HS.



On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, the wing welcomed 19 new members to its ranks.



On Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, the wing participated in Montgomery’s Veterans Day celebration by providing a static display of a MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter in center field of Riverwalk Stadium.



On Friday, Nov. 15, the wing remembered that on that date in 1945, the 2nd Air Cargo Resupply Detachment, which would later become the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, was inactivated at Lawson Field, Georgia.



Then, on the same date but in 2006, 908th members quickly mobilized to assist fellow Airmen whose homes had damage from a tornado that hit Prattville, helping save many items from total destruction.



On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, the wing celebrated the four-year anniversary of then Secretary of the Air Force, the Honorable Barbara Barrett, announcing that Maxwell AFB was selected as the location to host the MH-139A Formal Training Unit. The MH-139 FTU’s mission will be to train pilots in providing security and support for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile fields. The new mission replaced the 908th’s C-130H aircraft with the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.



On that same date, but in the present, the wing highlighted Senior Airman Semaj Cowan, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron health services manager, who was recently recognized as the Airman of the Quarter, for the second quarter of 2024.

