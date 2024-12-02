Earning the Army’s jungle tab

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Pfc. Suraj Tilija Pun, left, a finance support clerk with Bravo Company,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Pfc. Suraj Tilija Pun, left, a finance support clerk with Bravo Company, 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo with his company commander, Capt. Jim Carleton, after his graduation from the 25th Infantry Division’s Jungle Operation Training Course at the East Range Training Area near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2024. The JOTC spans 12 days and challenges Soldiers both mentally and physically. Students learn the basics in land navigation, combat tracking, small unit tactics, knot tying, rope systems, and primitive survival skills in a jungle environment. see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – When Pfc. Suraj Tilija Pun watched his company commander graduate the 25th Infantry Division’s Jungle Operation Training Course this past summer, it was all he needed to see to know he wanted to attend.



Tilija Pun, a finance support clerk, arrived at Bravo Company, 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, just 10 days prior to the ceremony.



“When I attended my commander’s graduation, they gave him a kukri for being the honor graduate; that's a Nepalese knife,” said Tilija Pun. “That was the thing pushed me to go to jungle school.”



Learning the ropes



The Jungle Operations Training Course spans 12 days and pushes Soldiers both mentally and physically. Students learn the basics in land navigation, combat tracking, small unit tactics, knot tying, rope systems, and primitive survival skills in a jungle environment.



According to 1st Lt. Noah Kagan, a platoon leader at the JOTC, each class has an average pass rate around 70 percent.



“Student failures tend to fluctuate between classes,” said Kagan. “We haven’t identified any significant patterns throughout the year. It truly just depends on the class.”



Tilija Pun knew the course would be challenging, but he grew up swimming, hiking and being outdoors; so, physically, he felt prepared. However, as he talked with the Soldiers in his company, he learned many students fail the knots assessment, so he did everything he could to prepare.



His commander, Capt. Jim Carleton, who graduated as the distinguished honor graduate months earlier, made it a priority to encourage Soldiers like Tilija Pun to attend.



“One of the main things I wanted to show the Soldiers when I took command was that these courses are available,” said Carleton. “A lot of Soldiers talk about going to jungle school or air assault, but not a lot have gone through. So, I wanted to show them they can do it, and I’ve made it a priority to get Soldiers enrolled.”



Once Tilija Pun earned a seat for jungle school by completing the 8th Military Police Brigade jungle assessment, Carleton made it a point to personally teach him to tie every knot to standard.



“I’m not going to send a Soldier to jungle school without them knowing the knots and rope systems,” said Carleton. “Although it’s not a brigade assessment requirement before going to the school, I wanted to do everything I could to pass on the knowledge that I have to ensure he was ready.”



Tying the knot



Before the Soldiers arrive at the Lightning Academy’s East Range Training Area, they must first pass the combat water survival test, a series of waterborne tasks completed at the Schofield Barracks pool where they demonstrate a basic level of proficiency in the water.



The Soldiers will spend hours a day patrolling and slogging through the dense Hawaiian jungle where the surface can change from solid ground to knee deep mud in a just a few steps. Creeks are easily waist deep and, in some spots, much deeper, making basic swim competency essential for each student.



For Tilija Pun’s class, about 15 Soldiers failed the swim test. A tangible reminder for everyone still standing the jungle tab is earned every step of the way.



The remaining Soldiers depart to the East Range Training Area and receive a short demonstration on the knot standards before starting their assessment. In a large group, Soldiers must successfully tie each knot, one by one, as the cadre troop the line to look for deficiencies.



“I was lucky,” said Tilija Pun. “I didn’t fail any knots, but I think about 14 people from my class failed.”



Although Tilija Pun felt confident and prepared with knots before arriving, there was always a moment of doubt as he recounted the process. The smallest infraction can result in a no-go evaluation, from a twisted rope or the extended slack isn’t long enough, it can be the difference between pass and fail.



Soldiers that failed knots get one mulligan, and re-test the following day. If they fail again, they go home.



While there were still plenty of mandatory pass-fail events remaining – the rope bridge, pulley systems, land navigation, and physical tests – each completed milestone moves the student one step closer to graduation.



Tilija Pun didn’t earn the distinguished honor graduate award like Carleton, but he did earn his jungle tab, and reputation for being a difference maker.



“I had some peers that were in the same jungle class as Pfc. Tilija and they had nothing but great things to say,” said Carleton. “They just spoke so highly of him. They said, he was always asking to do the hard thing, carry the stretcher and anything extra. He has such a great attitude, so positive, and great energy.”



The stretcher the Soldiers carry weighs approximately 13 pounds and is designed for field environments.



Looking ahead



Tilija Pun is just shy of reaching his one-year anniversary of arriving to his unit, but he’s already made a name for himself.



“From the moment he arrived to our unit he’s been a motivated Soldier,” said 1st Sgt. Joseph Dahl, Bravo Company, 125th Finance Battalion. “Just the other week, he did the Norwegian Foot March. He’s just so positive, always having fun, and just wants to be great.”



Tilija Pun isn’t your typical Soldier, so it makes sense he’s breaking the mold.



When Tilija Pun watched Carleton receive the kukri, the traditional Nepalese knife for being named distinguished honor graduate, he saw more than a commemorative keepsake to be hung on a wall. For him, it represented the warrior spirit of his country, the place where he was born and called home for more than 20 years.



“In Nepal, the military is a very honorable and respected job, so that is what I’ve always wanted to do,” said Tilija Pun. “That is what I wanted since I arrived in America.”



In 2022, Tilija Pun moved to Texas after being awarded a diversity visa. According to usa.gov, the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program makes immigrant visas available to natives of countries with low immigration rates.



Tilija Pun’s next goal is to attend air assault school and improve his rifle range score to be eligible to test for the Expert Soldier Badge. Carleton believes he can do both and is also eyeing Small Unit Ranger Tactics in his future.



“From day one, he showed up physically fit, very motivated, and ready to learn,” said Carleton. “The Ranger Regiment always needs finance Soldiers, and I have big goals and dreams for him. And I believe he can do it because he’s putting in the work outside the duty day to achieve those things, and that’s the difference.”



Tilija Pun’s path to the Army has been anything but easy, but that’s never been the life Tilija Pun has sought to live. Rather, he arrived in the U.S. with the goal of joining the Army, and now that’s he done that, he’s chosen growth over comfort.



