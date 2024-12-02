Surface Navy Celebrates Opening of Premier Warfighting Training Facility

By Commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Public Affairs

SAN DIEGO – For the first time since its establishment in 2015, the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) will bring all four Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) courses under one roof at a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance the tactical proficiency of the Surface Fleet. This milestone marks the culmination of years of planning, collaboration, and investment in advancing surface warfare training and excellence.

The new Surface Advanced Warfighting School (SAWS), located aboard Naval Base San Diego, will host courses in Anti-Submarine/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW), Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), Amphibious Warfare (AMW) and Mine Warfare (MIW). For the first time, these WTI courses of instruction will be conducted in a single, centralized location, directly contributing to the Navy’s Competitive Edge 2.0 initiative and enhancing the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains.

“Today’s an important day for SMWDC and for the entire Navy—the official opening of the Surface Advanced Warfighting School. It could not come at a better time,” said Vice Adm. McLane, commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific Fleet. “Now more than ever, we need intelligent organizations that will enhance our competitive edge and encourage prolific warfighting adaption throughout the force.”

The decision to co-locate the four WTI courses was driven by the reorganization of SMWDC in 2022, aimed at streamlining operations and fostering collaboration. The initiative began in 2020, when Rear Adm. Scott Robertson, former commander, spearheaded efforts to bring the vision to life. SMWDC worked closely with Commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific (CNSP); Commander, Navy Region Southwest (CNRSW); Commander, Naval Base San Diego; and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) to refurbish and transform an administrative building into a cutting-edge training center.

“This state-of-the-art training facility represents years of teamwork and dedication,” said Commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, Rear Adm. Wilson Marks. “By co-locating our four WTI courses, we’re not just improving how we train our surface Navy’s elite warfighters, but also creating a center of excellence for experimentation and tactical development. This world-class facility and the training it supports are foundational for achieving tactical warfighting improvements and increasing the lethality of the Surface Fleet.”

The SAWS facility underscores SMWDC’s commitment to deliver tactical excellence by design. The centralized location will also integrate the Multi-Warfare Planning and Training System (MWPTS) in 2026, providing realistic combat systems training for platforms like Ship Self Defense System (SSDS), Aegis, and Surface Fires. This innovation will support the development and validation of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), a capability previously limited to live onboard testing.

“Your organization is crucial to our competitive edge and SAWS furthers this strategic vision, centralizing four Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) courses and transforming our Sailors with the tools, training, and knowledge they need to win,” McLane emphasized.

Located near the west coast controlled training facility, the new SAWS schoolhouse enhances collaboration, integration, and accessibility. It also ensures parity with training facilities available to aviation and submarine communities, demonstrating the Navy’s commitment to providing surface warfighters with the resources they need to excel.

“Our WTIs are leading the way in improving warfighting capabilities across the fleet,” said Marks. “This schoolhouse ensures they have the tools and environment to continue excelling in their mission and delivering combat-ready warfighters.”

With its opening, the SAWS facility not only honors the Navy’s investment in operational excellence, but also sets the standard for the next generation of Surface Warriors. The first convening of all four WTI courses in the new schoolhouse is scheduled for January 2025, marking the beginning of a new era in surface warfare training.

