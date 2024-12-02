Gavyn Floury Has Been promoted to Senior Airman

North Brookfield, MA native, Gavyn Floury has been selected for promotion to the rank of Senior Airman in the Air Force.



Floury is currently serving as Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Journeyman with 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, AK. SrA Floury has served in the military for 4 years.

