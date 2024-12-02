Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gavyn Floury Has Been promoted to Senior Airman

    NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Gavyn Floury 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    North Brookfield, MA native, Gavyn Floury has been selected for promotion to the rank of Senior Airman in the Air Force.

    Floury is currently serving as Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Journeyman with 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, AK. SrA Floury has served in the military for 4 years.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 18:05
    Story ID: 486896
    Location: NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gavyn Floury Has Been promoted to Senior Airman, by SrA Gavyn Floury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download