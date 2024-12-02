XVIII Airborne Corps holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Jacob Bradford | Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson takes the XVIII Airborne Corps colors from Gen. Andrew...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jacob Bradford | Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson takes the XVIII Airborne Corps colors from Gen. Andrew Poppas, United States Forces Command commander, signifying his taking command of the corps during the XVIII Airborne Corps Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 6, 2024. The ceremony underscores the XVIII Airborne Corps' legacy as the nation’s premier response force for global contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Bradford) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – In a time-honored change of command ceremony, Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson assumed command of the XVIII Airborne Corps at Hercules Gym, Fort Liberty, on Dec. 6, 2024.



Anderson was promoted earlier that morning before officially assuming command from Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, the outgoing Corps commanding general.



“I am grateful for the honor and great responsibility of commanding the storied XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty,” said Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, incoming Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps.



Anderson, a native of San Jose, California, commissioned as an Infantry officer upon graduating from the United States Military Academy in 1991.



“Greg Anderson is going to start the next chapter of this storied formation,” said Gen. Andrew Poppas, Commanding General of United States Army Forces Command. “And we are truly counting on him to further drive the entire formation on its warfighting readiness.”



Anderson recently served as the Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York. His career spans a variety of command and leadership roles, from platoon leader to division commander, with assignments in the 7th Infantry Division, 1st Armored Division, 75th Ranger Regiment, United States Special Operations Command, 173rd IBCT (Airborne), United States Central Command, and United States Africa Command.



“I want to acknowledge Donahue's personal ties to Fort Liberty,” said Poppas. “There is no other general officer in the active Army who has spent more time assigned to this post,” he added referring to Donahue serving almost 18 years at Fort Liberty.



Outgoing commander Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue relinquished command after almost three years of dedicated service to the Corps, which is tasked with being ready to deploy anywhere in the world on short notice.



“It is not lost on me how important this command and this installation are to our nation,” said Anderson. “It is not lost on me that I now shoulder the sacred duty to care for, invest in, and believe in the exceptional people that make up the Corps and Fort Liberty community.”



Widely respected by those who served under him, Donahue has held numerous leadership roles at Fort Liberty throughout his distinguished career. Some of his most recent assignments include serving as Director of Operations for Joint Special Operations Command and Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division. During his farewell remarks, Donahue expressed profound gratitude and respect for the Soldiers and families of the Corps, highlighting the challenges and successes of his tenure.



The Soldiers of the XVIII Airborne Corps welcomed Anderson, bridging the transition between leaders while maintaining the Corps’ steadfast readiness to answer the nation’s call at a moment’s notice.