Newborn Arrives Unexpectedly at Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Flag Circle

SAN DIEGO — What began as a hopeful trip to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) for labor turned into an unforgettable experience for Electronics Technician (Submarine) Navigation 1st Class Zachery Finley and his wife, Gabrielle Finley, when their baby boy Zachery Jr., was born in the hospital’s Flag Circle parking lot on Dec. 4.



Remarkably, this is the second unexpected delivery at NMCSD's Flag Circle since September 2023.



“It all started around 1:30 a.m. when I began having contractions every five to seven minutes,” recalled Gabrielle Finley. “By 7:30 a.m., the contractions were every two minutes, so we decided it was time to head to the hospital.”



The couple was initially admitted to triage at NMCSD, but after being informed they were in the early stages of labor, they decided to return home to allow Gabrielle to labor naturally, as planned. “The staff was very understanding of my birth plan and explained that labor could still take several hours since this was my first baby,” said Gabrielle.



However, within 25 minutes of being home, everything changed. “I couldn’t sit comfortably anymore, and the pressure was overwhelming,” she said. “I realized I was ready to push, and we needed to get back to the hospital immediately.”



The couple’s tense return trip was filled with anticipation. “The ride back was high-anxiety,” Zachery Finley said. “At one point, while stuck at a red light near the hospital, she told me she could feel the baby’s head, but I didn’t fully realize how close we were.”



As they arrived at NMCSD, the couple’s doula, Marissa, was already waiting at the patient drop-off area in Flag Circle. Gabrielle was helped out of the car, but the moment she stood up, the baby’s arrival was imminent.



“One of the nurses, who happened to see us, ran inside and called a ‘Code Purple,’” Zachery explained. “And within moments, it was like a movie—staff came running from every direction with equipment and support.”



Gabrielle vividly recalled the teamwork and professionalism. “It was incredible. Everyone identified themselves and stayed calm. I delivered standing up with two nurses holding my legs, my doula supporting my back, and a team ready to care for me and my baby,” she said.



Despite the unexpected setting, the Finley’s felt supported throughout the entire experience. “The staff’s responsiveness was beyond anything we could have imagined,” Zachery said. “They were calm, professional, and so compassionate. It felt like the entire hospital had come to our rescue.”



Gabrielle described the emotions of the moment as overwhelming but exhilarating. “I was nervous about delivering outside, but the fresh air and the support of everyone around me made it memorable in the best way,” she said. “The delayed cord clamping was something I really wanted, and the staff made sure it happened, even in those circumstances. That meant so much to me.”



After Zachery Jr.’s birth, Gabrielle and her baby were taken inside for further care. Although the journey to the delivery room was unconventional, Gabrielle expressed deep gratitude. “The staff at NMCSD went above and beyond. From the nurses to the postpartum team, every single person made me feel supported, respected, and cared for,” she said.



Zachery added, “This was our first baby, and while we couldn’t have anticipated this, we wouldn’t change a thing. NMCSD proved to be the best place to bring our boy into the world.”



The Finley’s also praised their doula for being an invaluable part of the experience. “Marissa was with us every step of the way,” Gabrielle said. “She provided guidance and comfort, especially in those critical moments outside the hospital.”



Reflecting on the experience, Gabrielle said, “I’d do it 110 times over again. I can’t recommend NMCSD enough. It’s a place where families can trust they’ll receive the best care, even in the most unexpected situations.”



For media with any follow-up interest or questions, contact NMCSD Public Affairs at 619-380-3004.



For media with any follow-up interest or questions, contact NMCSD Public Affairs at 619-380-3004.