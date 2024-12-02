Vermont National Guard hosts 2024 Operation Santa's Convoy

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

The Vermont National Guard will escort Santa Claus on a lighted convoy around the state on December 19.



Operation Santa’s Convoy will travel on both a northern and central route that travels from St. Albans to Colchester and Waterbury to Berlin, respectively, on Thursday, December 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



“We are excited to once again provide Santa a ride across the state.” Said Maj. Dakota Smith, Human Resource Officer with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) “We truly value the bond we have with our communities and are honored to be part of their holiday celebration.”



An hour before departure, vehicles will assemble into their convoys at their starting locations. During this time the public is welcome to visit and take pictures as the convoys prepare. The northern route will utilize the Walmart parking lot in St. Albans as its starting location at 700 Tuckers Way, St. Albans, VT 05478. The route will follow Route 7 south before using the 289 connector to travel down Route 15 through Five Corners and towards the Colchester Armory. The address of the Colchester Armory is 862 Barnes Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446.



The central route will start in the Shaw’s parking lot at 820 Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT 05676. It will then follow Route 2 passing through Montpelier on State St. The convoy will continue to Barre via Route 302 before advancing to the Berlin Armory along Morrison Rd and Airport Rd. The armory’s address is 363 Fisher Road, Berlin, VT 05602.



Members of the public are encouraged to come see the convoys before they set off, wave them on during their travels or visit Santa Claus and our Vermont National Guard service members at their end locations.



Northern Convoy Schedule

3:30 p.m. – St. Albans (departure at 4:30 p.m.)

4:50 p.m. – Georgia

5:20 p.m. – Milton

5:45 p.m. – Essex

6:00 p.m. – Colchester Amory (Santa will be visiting until 8:00 p.m.)



Central Convoy Schedule

3:15 p.m. – Waterbury (departure at 4:15 p.m.)

4:30 p.m. – Middlesex

4:50 p.m. – Montpelier

5:35 p.m. – Barre

6:00 p.m. – Berlin Armory (Santa will be visiting until 8:00 p.m.)



During the event, live route updates can be found on the Vermont National Guard account on X, under the handle @VTNationalGuard.



References to non-federal entities do not constitute or imply endorsement of any company or organization. For more information, contact Marcus Tracy, marcus.o.tracy.civ@army.mil, 802-338-3324.