Stories from USS Iwo Jima – From the Philippines to the Navy: Sailor’s Journey of Resilience and Purpose

At just 13 years old, Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Erica Dolor, assigned to USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), found herself uprooted from the familiar chaos of her childhood in the Philippines. Her early life in a lower-middle-class province had been framed by the unconditional love of her siblings and grandmother, and the absence of her mother, who had moved to the United States in search of better opportunities. In their home, they adapted to limited means, learning alongside the hardships how to make magic out of small moments—a plate of simple meals shared in laughter and stories.

When Dolor stepped onto American soil in Duarte, California, she was not met with the bright promise of a new beginning, but with a staggering cultural shock. The bustling school environment was like a foreign land, the students spoke a rapid language filled with slang and slang that often passed over her head. In those early days of middle school, her timid nature made making friends an uphill battle. She often sat alone during lunch, yearning for the companionship she had taken for granted back home.

“In the Philippines, I was very active in school and participated in many activities,” she said. “However, when I moved to the United States, everything changed. I thought I was quite smart, but when my English or math teachers asked questions, I often knew the answers. The challenge was that I didn't feel comfortable raising my hand because I struggled to explain my thoughts in English. That was a significant struggle for me.”

Yet, something deep within her stirred as the months rolled by. With perseverance, Dolor not only began to learn English more fluently, but she also discovered the pathway to forge her identity. By her freshman year, she emerged from her shell, rededicating herself to school, cultivating friendships, and reigniting the passions that once defined her.

While the struggles of assimilation weighed heavily on her, Dolor also recognized the opportunity ahead. Inspired by her experiences and motivated by a desire for a stable future, she joined the Navy as her ticket to citizenship and a promising career. To Dolor, this wasn't just about service; this was an investment in her family's future.

“When I moved here seven years ago, my family and I settled into a small two-bedroom apartment, and they are still living there now,” she said. “To support them, I decided to join the Navy. I realized that this opportunity could help me secure a better future, including the possibility of buying a larger house for my family.”

As she began her journey in the Navy, Dolor reinvigorated her sense of identity. No longer the shy girl who felt lost in English classes, she transformed into a confident individual who thrived in customer service roles. Her innate shyness began to dissipate.

"The Navy helped me immensely, encouraging me to step out of my comfort zone," she said. "I learned to speak up and engage with people more, even taking on leadership responsibilities that I never thought I could handle."

Despite her growth, Dolor also faced the ordinary anxieties of a young person embarking on a professional career. She wrestled with planning for her future while managing her newfound independence. Still, the dreams of purchasing a home for her family persisted. With the Navy's benefits, Dolor saw a chance to finally escape their cramped apartment and create a real space for her loved ones.

"I think it’s time—once I get my housing sorted out, I want to buy my mom and siblings a house. Even if it's just a small one, it will be something that gives them a fresh start," she said.

Balancing responsibilities in the military with support for her family back home—in a place where she's now firmly rooted—Dolor is not just a daughter but a pillar of stability for those left behind.

Now at 21, with a military career taking shape, Dolor looks toward her future with optimism and determination, a journey driven by love and a fierce desire to succeed.

“If I could speak to my younger self, I would say, ‘Go for it—embrace every opportunity.’ The Navy is a chance to define yourself and create a future you can be proud of.”

As her time in the Navy continues, Dolor has set her sights on leveraging her VA benefits for her education and plans on using her experiences to inspire others from her homeland.

“I want to share what I’ve learned with my friends back in the Philippines. Joining the Navy can change your life, especially if you’re looking for opportunities not available back home.”

In her story, there is resilience; a triumph over adversity; and a reminder of the ambition that drives so many seeking a brighter future. Each step Dolor takes is a heartening testament to her journey—a journey that continues to unfold as she paves the way for herself and her family, in LA and beyond.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.06.2024 13:40 Story ID: 486857 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: DUARTE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stories from USS Iwo Jima – From the Philippines to the Navy: Sailor’s Journey of Resilience and Purpose, by CPO Timothy Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.