Timber Management for Habitat Management

Photo By Patrick Adelmann | Prior to a logging company coming in to harvest trees at the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Adelmann | Prior to a logging company coming in to harvest trees at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Wright Patman Lake, the trees are marked in two spots. On the stump in the photo a blue marking was placed for the USACE forester to come by after harvesting to ensure only trees marked are harvested. The tree that once stood here was also marked at about six feet from the ground with another blue marking to let the logging company know which trees are to be harvested. The trees are marked by select species and to allow for proper spacing. This spacing allows sunlight to reach the ground and provide ground cover the ability to grow. This growth provides proper habitat for local wildlife. see less | View Image Page

In a small town nestled in an East Texas forest, there lives a skilled group of Army Corps of Engineers foresters and forestry technicians. These individuals are responsible for overseeing the sustainable harvesting of trees on USACE property, ensuring that the delicate balance of the ecosystem and the habitat for the native wildlife species is maintained.



The foresters are a dedicated group, passionate about their work and committed to preserving the natural beauty of the forest for future generations. They understand the importance of responsible timber management and work tirelessly to ensure that only the necessary trees are cut down, leaving the rest to continue growing and thrive.



“We’re really looking at timber management as part of the tool to help manage the habitat for our wildlife species,” said Dean Attaway, the environmental stewardship business line manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Piney Woods Region. “We manage thousands of acres of forest at Wright Patman, Sam Rayburn, Jim Chapman, B.A. Steinhagen, Lake O’ the Pines lakes and the White Oak Creek mitigation area.”



As the seasons change and the trees began to shed their leaves, the foresters set out into the forest to begin their work. They carefully select which trees to cut down and sell to lumber companies, taking into account factors such as age, size, and health. Money earned from the sale of timber comes back to support the forestry and natural resources programs. They work efficiently and methodically, ensuring that the impact on the surrounding environment is minimal.



“Wright Patman Lake has 54,000 acres of manageable timber,” said Attaway. “Some of it is bottom land, which is low-lying land that is usually swampy, you look at it and so ‘I'm not doing anything down there.’ Nature's doing a great job of it.”



To truly understand what's happening, a forester needs to inspect the area, which takes time and personnel. You can damage the bottoms without knowing exactly what you're disturbing.



"Water will pool where it wasn’t meant to, or you may damage the roots of trees because many roots in the bottoms are higher in the soil," said Attaway. "Uplands and slopes going down into the bottoms are different soil types. That means these different areas require different management."



Most timber stands are harvested outside of the bottoms for this reason. But even on firm ground, the right logger makes a difference. USACE foresters need to maintain constant vigilance of logging operations to protect the ecosystem from unintentional damage.



“Sometimes you get loggers that you really have to stay on top of, so your oversight becomes much more intensive and important,’ said Attaway. “The goal is to have loggers that work with you in the best interest of the environment and wildlife.”



Thanks to the dedication, professional management, and hard work of the foresters, the forest thrives in these public lands. The trees continue to grow tall and strong, providing shelter and sustenance for the countless creatures that call the forest home.



The USACE foresters of the small town continue their important work, ensuring that the forest remains healthy and vibrant for years to come. Their commitment to sustainable timber management is a good example of how humans and nature can coexist harmoniously, each benefiting from the other in a delicate dance of balance and respect.