    513 ACG November Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Jeffrey Witte, 513th Maintenance Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Tyler Hamm, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
    Bobbi Kearns, 513th Maintenance Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Andre Triana, 513th Maintenance Squadron

