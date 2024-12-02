TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Jeffrey Witte, 513th Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Tyler Hamm, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
Bobbi Kearns, 513th Maintenance Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Andre Triana, 513th Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 11:01
|Story ID:
|486813
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 513 ACG November Enlisted Promotions, by MSgt Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.