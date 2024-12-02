513 ACG December Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT
Robert Doty, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
MASTER SERGEANT
Jackie Young, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Jaime Torres, 513th Maintenance Squadron
