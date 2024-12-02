Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513 ACG December Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT
    Robert Doty, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Jackie Young, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Jaime Torres, 513th Maintenance Squadron

