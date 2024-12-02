Huntsville Center Awards Historic $960 Million Contract to Small Businesses for Munitions Cleanup

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Ordnance and Explosive branch has awarded an unprecedented $960 million contract fully for small businesses, marking the first time that the Center has dedicated such a large project to exclusively to small enterprises.



The Multiple Award Task Order Contract, MATOC, will focus on identifying, recovering and safely disposing of ordnance and explosives across various defense sites, as well as managing hazardous, toxic and radioactive waste.



The scope of the Environmental and Munitions Response Restricted, EMR2, contract includes locating, identifying, evaluating, packaging, transporting and disposing of munitions and explosives of concern.



The contract, which is expected to be executed over the next 10 years, aims to mitigate environmental risks associated with the ordnance and contaminants at various currently and formerly used defense sites, property adjoining currently and formerly used defense sites and other federally controlled or owned sites.



“This 100 percent small business MATOC will provide USACE access to the most highly qualified small business contractors with proven experience to perform Military Munitions Response Program, MRR, response involving conventional munitions, Environmental Compliance and Remediation Services, ECRS, and Other Munitions Related Services, OMRS, as necessary to enable lands and waters to be safely and efficiently used for their intended purpose,” said Kijafa Johnson-Cooper, Base Operations, Environmental and Energy Branch contracting officer.



With the MATOC structure, multiple small businesses will be eligible to receive task orders, allowing Huntsville Center to distribute work across a range of companies based on regional needs, specific expertise and new technology.



“Work efforts for this contract may include the use of robotic or innovative technology where feasible and practical,” said Richard Locklair, Ordnance and Explosive project manager. “This unleashes the innovation of small businesses to use cutting edge technologies to meet the requirements of the task order.”



For small businesses, this contract represents not only a growth opportunity, but also a chance to contribute to the nation’s efforts to improve environmental quality.



Huntsville Center Ordnance and Explosive branch’s primary mission is to support Headquarters USACE, divisions, districts, laboratories, centers and other customers in the performance of military and civil environmental missions.



“We achieve this mission by maintaining state-of-the-art technical expertise and competencies for hazardous-waste remediations, radioactive-waste remediations, munitions-response actions, green and sustainable remediation, environmental-compliance activities and explosives-safety requirements,” Locklair said.



“We aim to foster trust, innovation and communication throughout the Environmental Community of Practice to secure a sustainable environment for current generations and those to come,” he continued.



Huntsville Center environmental programs support the warfighter and military installations worldwide through constructing sustainable facilities, managing natural resources and cleaning up contaminated sites from past military activities.

