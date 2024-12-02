20th EBS captains foster youth aviation education and leadership at home and abroad

The RAF Air Cadets share similarities with the Civil Air Patrol cadet program in the U.S., both focusing on aviation-centered leadership development for youth. While the programs operate in different countries, they serve similar purposes in fostering interest and skills in aviation among young people.



Both Capt. Aardema and Capt. Johnson began their careers as cadets in the United States Civil Air Patrol in 2013 and 2014, respectively, and have continued to provide their leadership and expertise to the next generation since aging out of the program and eventually commissioning into the United States Air Force.



Capt. Aardema began her journey as a CAP cadet in 2013 at the Mount Vernon Composite Squadron in Virginia and has continued into adulthood, joining the CAP Barksdale Composite Squadron in 2022. She helps out with cadet programs, training cadets in aspects of physical fitness, leadership and personal development.



“My biggest motivation is always to give back and assist the cadets in such a way that they can get the most out of the program,” she said. “It's been an incredibly rewarding experience to watch cadets develop into leaders and achieve their goals both inside and outside of the program.”



Capt. Johnson began his journey as a CAP cadet in 2014 at the Pines-Miramar Composite Squadron in Florida and continued volunteering into adulthood, joining the CAP Barksdale Composite Squadron in 2022. He is the deputy commander for cadets, putting him in charge of running the overall cadet program, and allowing him to directly help the cadets and staff at the squadron.



“The opportunity to practice leadership in challenging environments as a young person really helps mold you as you're growing into adulthood and sets you up for success in all other respects,” he said. “And I like contributing to the next generation of cadets, making sure that I'm doing my best to give them the best experience possible. I think it's really just about building leaders for America's future, both in the military and civilian world.”



The 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron is currently executing a Bomber Task Force mission aimed at supporting U.S. assurance and deterrence objectives in the region. These missions play a critical role in demonstrating the United States’ commitment to maintaining global stability and deterring potential adversaries. A key component of the BTF mission is fostering and strengthening relationships with Allied and partner nations to ensure readiness and collaboration in addressing global challenges.



As part of this effort, the 501st Combat Wing hosted an outreach event featuring static displays of the B-52 Stratofortress and U-2 Dragon Lady, along with mission briefings. The event offered U.S. Air Force personnel, their families and members of the local RAF Air Cadet squadron a unique opportunity to explore these iconic aircraft up close and learn about their roles in supporting global operations.



The event underscored the shared commitment between the U.S. and its Allies in developing the next generation of aviation and military leaders. The RAF Air Cadet program, which parallels the U.S. Civil Air Patrol cadet program, focuses on leadership, discipline and aviation skills, making this collaboration particularly meaningful. Through initiatives like these, the U.S. Air Force not only reinforces its operational objectives but also strengthens its ties with the local community and Allied nations, promoting a shared vision of security and cooperation.



“At the end of the day, what it boils down to is contributing to a constructive, positive experience for young people that are interested in aviation,” said Capt Johnson. “There's not much of a differentiation in my mind between a Civil Air Patrol cadet back home and a RAF Air cadet here in the U.K. They're young people who have a passion, interest, and maybe even would like to pursue a career in aviation or maybe the military. And I'm thankful for the opportunity to interact with them.”

