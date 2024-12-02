Colonel (Retired) Derik Crotts Inducted into the Prestigious U.S. Army Public Affairs Hall of Fame

Washington, DC — 3 December 2024 – Colonel (Retired) Derik Crotts, a native of Coker, Alabama, and a proud 1980 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the 64th inductee into the U.S. Army Public Affairs Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor recognizes his exemplary service and outstanding contributions to Army communications, leadership, and public affairs.



After graduating in 1984 as a Distinguished Military Graduate of the University of North Alabama, Crotts embarked on a distinguished military career spanning more than three decades. His exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and dedication to telling the Army’s story have left an indelible mark on the field of military public affairs.



Crotts, who also holds a Master of Public Administration from Murray State University and a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the US Navy War College, served in key roles across the globe, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and fostering trust between the U.S. Army and the public. From leading public affairs teams in challenging operational environments to shaping communications strategies at the highest levels, his expertise consistently elevated the Army’s public affairs mission.



“Being inducted into the U.S. Army Public Affairs Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor,” said Colonel (Ret) Crotts. “I am deeply humbled to be recognized among such an elite group of professionals who have dedicated their careers to upholding the values and mission of the United States Army.”



The U.S. Army Public Affairs Hall of Fame, established to honor individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to Army public affairs, celebrates Colonel (Ret) Crotts’ enduring legacy. His induction not only recognizes his professional achievements but also highlights his role as a mentor and leader who has inspired the next generation of public affairs professionals.



A role model both on and off the field of service, Colonel (Ret) Crotts remains actively engaged with the Department of Defense, his community, and fellow veterans. His induction is a testament to the values instilled in him during his formative years in Tuscaloosa County and his time at the University of North Alabama.



The induction ceremony took place at the Army/Navy Club in Washington, D.C., on December 3, 2024, with military and civilian leaders, family, and friends gathering to celebrate this significant achievement.



For more information about Colonel (Retired) Derik Crotts and the U.S. Army Public Affairs Hall of Fame, please contact Mr Richard Breen at richard.h.breen.civ@health.mil.



###



About the U.S. Army Public Affairs Hall of Fame

The U.S. Army Public Affairs Hall of Fame was established to recognize individuals whose exceptional contributions have profoundly shaped the Army’s public affairs mission. Inductees exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, innovation, and service, leaving a legacy that inspires future generations of public affairs practitioners.

