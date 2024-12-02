Brilliant at the Basics: The 101st Ole Abe Cup

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The air seemed almost electric. Amongst the rows of painted warriors donned in garb displaying a profession of arms, they hauled equipment over their shoulders and against their sides. Each let out hoots or hollers that could be heard before seeing the huddled competitors, and with every exclamation, warm breath met cold air producing a near fog. The first sergeant called the platoon sergeants to the rear. No one will fall behind you he tells them, and no one does. At the shout of the grader, the Soldiers take off, beginning the test of their physical fitness and soon to see their mental fortitude. This was only the first hurdle. As they return, a member of the team shows signs of slowing. One comrade says to another, we will have to carry him, and they do. This was the start of the “Old Abe Cup”, where 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) companies, troops and batteries had the opportunity to prove the readiness of their respective brigades. Beyond the competition though, what motivated those chosen few men and women to brave the freezing weather and non-stop obstacles?



Each came with their own reason.



The units were selected because of their high levels of readiness in the Digital Training Management System (DTMS), met on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2024. They gathered during the day, but darkness would soon descend over Fort Campbell, Ky., as each team stood ready at The Sabalauski Air Assault School. The school’s instructors planned and graded the competition. The fitness portion, which began the event, would test them as a whole before breaking them down into groups for following events. They stood in formation, surrounded by those with whom they share a bond of service, motivation swept the crowd.



“Standing in that formation was definitely motivating,” said Staff Sgt. Devonte Barber, a signal support operations specialist assigned to the 101st Division Artillery, 101st ABN DIV (AA). “It just gets me pumped up getting to do something like this. I always say to my Soldiers ‘if the opportunity is there, just take it’ so being out here means making sure you don’t miss an opportunity no matter what.”



The opportunity would culminate as the Soldiers returned from being pushed to their physical limits. They would then be tested on some of the basic skills which define serving in the 101st.



“Once they finish the PT event, we determined that they’ll break up and send a certain number of people to each lane,” said Sgt. 1st Class William Schaefer, the Air Assault branch chief at TSAAS. “So, they send a team to be tested on sling loads, a team to the range, a team for the knowledge test and another for the pickup zone operations. These lanes are based around Air Assault proficiency because we’re the Air Assault division.”



Each of these tests mark fundamental tasks that the average Air Assault Soldier is expected to master to the highest levels of skill. What set the day of the Old Abe Cup apart from any other is Soldiers were not just meant to perform these Fort Campbell cultural pillars; they also needed to win.



“Competition breeds excellence,” said Schaefer, “In the preparation for this we’re expecting them to be a more proficient, lethal company so that what we’re anticipating as teams get to their lanes.”



When the Soldiers entered those lanes, they strove to demonstrate their brilliance at the basics. Their drive only raises the question again; why? As the sun began to set, as the weather turned frigid, the creep of exhaustion, Soldiers, good spirited if nothing else, still fought to be the most expedient, the most knowledgeable, the most precise shot and above all the best unit the division had to offer. The reserves which these individuals dipped into may have been simpler than one might think.



“Going home after this makes you feel proud,” 1st Lt. Nathaniel Keller, the 58th Signal Company, 101st Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st ABN DIV (AA), executive officer. “You know that you’ve developed yourself. You’ve done something, so it’s good to be out here. As an executive officer I sit in my office all day and there was no way that I could be at home knowing my Soldiers are out here.”



Keller, who was still in Pathfinder School during the time of the Old Abe Cup, represents one of the many voices that night. Despite being in school, he saw the importance of showing up for his Soldiers and according to those he wanted to be there for it paid dividends.



“Seeing the first sergeant, the commander, the XO [executive officer] out here has been really motivational,” said Pfc. Matthew Glovacz, a node operator with 58th SIG, 101st DSTB, 101st DSB, 101st ABN DIV (AA). “You get to pick their brains and spend more time with them which is a really unique bonding experience. The other thing that’s keeping me motivated though are my teammates, they keep pushing me forward.”



Over and over when asked what made these competitors brave the night each would respond they could look to their left and right and see their brothers and sisters in arms knowing they were united. Winning mattered, representing their unit mattered, mastery of the fundamentals mattered but comradery allowed them to fight harder than anything else.



“When you see everyone else with that same motivation and know their adrenaline is high and their heart rate is getting faster then it makes you want to keep going,” said Spc. Carlos Diaz, an air traffic controller with Fox Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st ABN DIV (AA). “Everyone’s in the same boat so it pumps you up to make sure that you can all keep going. If somebody is struggling then you can be right there to say ‘hey you’ve got this, let’s keep it moving.’”



The winning unit is set to be announced after the new year, but no matter the victor, every Soldier present will be able to take something back with them – pride.



“It means a lot,” said Glovacz. “Getting to do stuff like this is why I joined the Army. I’m proud to be a part of the 101st, I’m proud of the culture here and proud of the comradery of my company.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2024 Date Posted: 12.05.2024 11:50 Story ID: 486708 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brilliant at the Basics: The 101st Ole Abe Cup, by SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.