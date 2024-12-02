Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post leaders visit housing residents

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson leaders walked through on-post housing to speak directly with residents, Nov. 26.

    Walking though the housing areas and talking to residents where they live gives leaders first- hand experiences into what residents are feelings and how they are dealing with their daily issues.

    Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander, and Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, led an entourage of post leaders and housing officials through the housing areas.

    In recent years, Fort Jackson has embraced the walking town hall as an alternative to tried-and-true town hall meetings where residents had to travel to a location to voice their concerns. This way those who couldn’t get away from issues at home or couldn’t drive to the location for whatever reason could make it.

    “We don’t want to leave anyone out,” said Tom Byrd, garrison public affairs officer. “This way those who can’t make it don’t have to leave their homes. We come to you.”

    The post leaders were also accompanied by members of the Fort Jackson Family Homes who were ready to immediately assist residents with issues such as broken lights.

    Any residents who have any issues or concerns regarding on-post housing are asked to visit the Garrison Housing Office located at 4514 8th Division Rd. or call at (803) 751-9339/9343.

    Complaint resolution procedures can be found at https://home.army.mil/jackson/housing-services-office.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 09:59
    Story ID: 486698
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Fort Jackson
    housing
    IMCOM
    TRADOC

