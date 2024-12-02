Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arrival of C-146A Wolfhound

    Arrival of C-146A Wolfhound

    A U.S. Air Force C-146A Wolfhound with the 352d Special Operations Wing prepares to

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    The C-146A Wolfhound arrived this week to the 352d Special Operations Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall. The Wolfhound is a twin-engine, high-wing aircraft equipped with a configurable cabin capable of various passenger and cargo combinations, as well as casualty evacuation missions. Its primary mission is to provide reliable, responsive, and flexible airlift support to U.S. operations worldwide, often occurring in austere and remote locations not routinely serviced by traditional logistics organizations.

    U.S. and British officials agreed to activate a C-146A unit at RAF Mildenhall in March of this year to increase U.S. European Command’s special operations capability within Europe. Forward basing the Wolfhound at RAF Mildenhall will speed up response time for a variety of missions and provide increased security, disaster response and emergency airlift capability across Europe. Before agreeing to station the aircraft in the United Kingdom, U.S. officials conducted an extensive environmental impact analysis and shared their results with the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 09:08
    Location: GB
    wolfhound
    352 SOW
    C-146A

