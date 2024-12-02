Historic Trilateral Military Exercise to Launch with Concurrent U.S. Army Simulated Warfighter Exercise

Photo By Spc. Michael Graf | The combined color guard for Yama Sakura 87, comprised of the Australian Defence...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Michael Graf | The combined color guard for Yama Sakura 87, comprised of the Australian Defence Force, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the U.S. Army, posts the national colors during the opening ceremony rehearsal at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The exercise serves as a cornerstone of Operation Pathways, the U.S. Army Pacific's premier series of exercises demonstrating America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf) see less | View Image Page

In a groundbreaking advancement of interoperability and cooperation, military forces from Japan, Australia and the United States will strengthen their Alliance when the military exercise, Yama Sakura 87, takes place from December 6 through December 14.



This iteration of YS87 also marks a historic milestone with the execution of the Warfighter command post exercise, held for the first time in Japan, and a significant event in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's history.



For the first time in the exercise’s 40 years history, YS87 will run simultaneously with the U.S. Army’s Warfighter exercise, creating an unprecedented opportunity to validate joint operational capabilities across the Pacific theater.



YS 87 also features the first-ever full participation from the U.S. III Marine Expeditionary Force alongside an expanded Australian Defense Force participation for the second consecutive year.



The concurrent execution of YS87 and the Warfighter exercise demonstrates multilateral partnership to conduct complex, multi-echelon operations across vast distances across multiple location to strengthen international partnerships.



Key highlights of the combined exercises include:

• Simultaneous execution of Yama Sakura 87 and U.S. Army warfighter exercise scenarios

• Integration of cutting-edge multi-domain operations across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains

• Synchronized operations spanning Alaska, Hawaii, and Australia

• Enhanced focus on expeditionary advanced base operations

• Joint training in outlying island defense scenarios



Led by General Yasunori Morishita, Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the exercise brings together elite units including the U.S. Army's First Corps under Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane; III Marine Expeditionary Force under Marine Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner; and the Australian Army's 1st Division under Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn.



Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated Allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Building on this legacy, YS87 showcases the evolution of this now trilateral defense cooperation exercise by incorporating advanced military concepts including Cross-Domain Operations (CDO), Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO).



The exercise serves as a cornerstone of Operation Pathways, the U.S. Army Pacific's premier series of exercises demonstrating America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.