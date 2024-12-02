167th EAS breaks AFCENT IAMD delivery record; strengthens partnership with QEAF

In late August, aircrew assigned to the 167th EAS undertook a critical mission to deliver Integrated Air and Missile Defense assets across one of the world's most dangerous warfighting landscapes. In a short time frame, the full fleet of Total Force Airmen flying C-17 Globemaster IIIs shattered the Ninth Air Force's IAMD rapid delivery record.



"In anticipation of a heightened operational tempo, our aircrew was on Bravo alert, ready for any emerging demands," said Lt. Col. Jonathan McCullough, 167th EAS aircraft commander. "Intelligence reports indicated an imminent relocation of Patriot Defense assets, prompting our aircrews to be fully prepared for a short notice response. Unbeknownst to the crew, we were designated for the pivotal first phase of this mission as a combat-basic crew."



The pilot further reported the mission took a team of load planners and duty loadmasters to make the timeline fit. It wasn't until after the mission that the aircrew "understood it to be one of the fastest Patriot (Defense asset) moves to date."



This operation was not an isolated event; it marked just one of over 500 combat sorties flown by the 167th EAS in the USCENTCOM AOR. Each mission, while unique, underscores the squadron's constant commitment to supporting U.S. and coalition forces throughout the region.



One such commitment is to the 167th EAS' host nation, Qatar. West Virginia, the 167th EAS's home state, formed a partnership with Qatar in 2018 as part of the Department of Defense's State Partnership Program. The SPP, managed by the National Guard Bureau, connects state National Guards with partner nations' military, security forces, and disaster response agencies.



For West Virginia and the Qatar Armed Forces, this relationship has flourished.



During their deployment, the 167th EAS has engaged with Qatar Emiri Air Force counterparts several times, including a Key Leader Engagement between the West Virginia Air National Guard commander and the QEAF Airlift Group commander.



The partnership opened areas of cooperation between the two units in intelligence, noncommissioned officer development, aircraft maintenance and operations, and joint exercise programming.



"The recent deployment of 167th Airlift Wing's C-17s to Qatar has provided a unique opportunity to build on this relationship," said Chief Master Sgt. Charles Moore, 167th EAS senior enlisted leader. "While the 167th EAS's deployment will come to an end, the lasting relationship between Qatar and West Virginia will endure indefinitely."



WVANG members primarily man the 167th EAS; however, in a deployed environment, the team merges with active duty and reserve forces to become a true Total Force unit.



"The integration of the 167th EAS into the total force at the 379th AEW highlights the critical role that the Air National Guard plays in supporting our nation's defense," explains Moore. "As a primarily part-time force, the EAS is composed of dedicated professionals who balance their military service with civilian careers. Despite these challenges, the 167th (EAS) has demonstrated its ability to train to the same high standards as the active component and be ready to answer the call when mobilized."



Despite training at their home stations for a fraction of the time, Air National Guard aircrew and their supporting members consistently meet the nation's demands when needed.



"As we continue to face complex and evolving threats, the ability of the total force to work together effectively will be essential to our nation's success," Moore concludes. "Members of the 167th (EAS) have answered the call and excelled to support intra-theatre operations within USAFCENT's AOR."



As the 167th EAS concludes yet another deployment in the USCENTCOM AOR, their unwavering support in moving more than 17 million pounds of cargo and nearly 3,500 personnel demonstrates their vital role in extending the U.S. Air Force's global reach. Beyond the numbers, they cultivate lasting partnerships and achieve operational excellence, ensuring their impact resonates long after completing the final mission.



The 167th EAS is a testament to the Total Force's ability to answer the call, no matter the challenge.

