MWR’s Red Wagon Program energizes DLA employees through movement

Defense Logistics Agency fitness instructor Tracey Wood (left) gave a yoga session to DLA Energy employees. The DLA Morale, Welfare, and Recreation team promote mental and physical wellness through the "Red Wagon" initiative where the MWR fitness instructors traveled through the McNamara Headquarters building on Fort Belvoir, Virginia on 23 Oct. 2024, to lead short exercise sessions. Photo by Ebony Gay DLA Energy Public Affairs.

The Defense Logistics Agency Morale, Welfare, and Recreation team is dedicated to enhancing employee productivity by promoting mental and physical wellness at the McNamara Headquarters building.



As part of their “Red Wagon” initiative, MWR fitness instructors travel through facilities to lead short exercise sessions for employees. These quick, energizing breaks give employees a chance to step away from their screens and get moving.



For DLA fitness instructor Spencer Storer, the highlight of his job is taking part in unique moments that support wellness. “It’s rewarding to motivate others and make an impact on their health and conﬁdence,” he shared.



DLA Energy Customer Account Specialist Michael Real participated in this session and particularly appreciated the yoga and stretching components. He shared that the experience lifted his mood and gave him a much-needed energy boost to ﬁnish his workday strong.



“This reminded me how important it is to take care of our bodies,” Real said. “Regular exercise has so many beneﬁts.”



DLA fitness instructor Tracey Wood encourages employees to make exercise a priority, stating that it beneﬁts both their personal well-being and their work. “Those who are active are also more productive, and are better prepared to meet mental, physical and emotional challenges.”



DLA Energy Management Analyst Lorraine Blanchard also found value in the session, taking a much-needed pause from her busy day. “Our bodies aren’t meant to be sedentary; they’re meant to move,” Blanchard emphasized. “Sometimes, a quick break at work helps rejuvenate your mind and shake off the stiffness.”



The MWR team provides a variety of ways for DLA employees to stay healthy and active, including group exercise classes at the on-site gym, intramural sports, personalized training sessions and health seminars.



Check out the MWR Website and ﬁnd ways you can incorporate ﬁtness into your routine.