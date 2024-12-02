TRADOC Hosts LPD on Mentor Leadership in the Workplace

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s leader professional development webinar series continued this week as Mr. Michael D. Formica, TRADOC deputy to the commanding general, welcomed back Mr. Nathan Whitaker, motivational speaker and former NFL executive, to continue their discussion on the importance of mentorship in the workplace.



Formica began the discussion describing what he believes good mentor leadership is — a day-to-day interaction with the mindset of helping others grow professionally while still giving them the space to make decisions and learn for themselves.



Whitaker built on the discussion by highlighting what it means to be a good mentor. He emphasized that having a growth mindset and acknowledging that there is always room to learn more is the exact quality a good mentor should emulate.



“This gives me the integrity, authenticity and confidence to say, ‘I don’t know everything, but I am open to learning,’” Whitaker stated.



He continued to explain that through this mindset, we become more approachable, and supervisors can begin to build those key relationships and gain their mentees’ trust.



Whitaker also referenced last year’s LPD and the discussion on building cohesive teams, emphasizing the importance of allowing space for junior individuals to empower themselves and contribute to important conversations. He stated that to do so, leaders must build an environment that successfully allows people to feel safe enough to speak up.



The webinar concluded with questions from the live audience, one of which asked how mentors can ensure they successfully maintain that mentorship relationship over time.



“Whether [the mentorship is] formal or informal, the more I make it a regular thing [in my schedule] and continue to touch base on it, the more I’m able to hold myself accountable,” Whitaker responded.



The webinar was held in-person with a live audience and was also streamed on the TRADOC Facebook page.



To hear the rest of the discussion, visit www.facebook.com/armytradoc/videos/3920027881647072.

