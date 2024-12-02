Fort Buchanan Enables Spiritual Readiness with a Thanksgiving Prayer Luncheon

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Service members, families, and veterans gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club on Nov. 22 to participate in the 2024 Thanksgiving Prayer Luncheon.



Hosted by the Fort Buchanan Religious Service Office, the Thanksgiving Prayer Luncheon consisted of a sit-down meal, readings by organization chaplains and community leaders, special music, and a message from Brig. Gen. retired Fernando Fernández.



"Fort Buchanan is a very special place to me, not only because I spent most of my military career here in the base but also because my dad worked here. I always look at Fort Buchanan as my second Home," expressed Fernández.



Fernández went on to describe the link between faith and readiness.



"No matter what's happening in the world, religious beliefs play a central role in our nation's armed forces. Faith and religion continue to be the most required force, key in preparing for a mission and achieving military readiness for serving souls," said Fernández.



Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, addressed the participants.



"Studies have shown that when we give thanks to others, it's physiological that we feel better. The good Lord is always with us, and he's given us the example to do so. So, let us start today by giving thanks to the Lord. So, I encourage you to give thanks daily. You will feel better, and you will make it a better world," said Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer.



Milagros Rodriguez, store manager at the Fort Buchanan Commissary, enjoyed the event.



"This event was very special because I saw the Coast Guard, the National Guard, the Army Reserve and many service members getting together to pray. The prayers were very touching," said Rodriguez.



The event allowed the military community in Puerto Rico to sustain and develop their spiritual resilience and readiness further.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center. The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

