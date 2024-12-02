Paying Tribute to American Indian Contributions: Dr. Amanda Cheromiah Keynotes NAVSEA Warfare Centers’ Observance Hosted by NSWC Philadelphia Division

Photo By Gary Ell | Dr. Amanda Cheromiah, (Laguna Pueblo), the executive director, Center for the Futures...... read more read more Photo By Gary Ell | Dr. Amanda Cheromiah, (Laguna Pueblo), the executive director, Center for the Futures of Native Peoples, gives the keynote address during the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Centers-wide National American Indian Heritage Month Observance celebration held at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) on Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Phil Scaringi/Released) see less | View Image Page

A powerful conversation about identity, culture, and healing unfolded at the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Center-wide National American Indian Heritage Month observance hosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) on Nov. 21, 2024.



Featuring guest speaker Amanda Cheromiah, executive director of the Center for the Futures of Native Peoples (CFNP) at Dickinson College, the hybrid event focused on the importance of storytelling in reconciling the history of Indigenous peoples.



“The United States and the world in general owe a great debt to the Native Peoples for the advancements we have all gained from the societies that thrived in the New World,” NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Darcy said in his welcome address.



“The road on which we find ourselves was not without unavoidable tragedy, pain and division, but the actions of the past don’t prevent us from always striving to find new ways to relate, new ways to celebrate, new ways to be grateful and thankful for our fellow countrymen and women of native descent, and the work and prayers of their ancestors,” Darcy added.



As an example of the darker side of American history, Cheromiah shared her personal connection to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School (CIIS), where at least six of her ancestors attended.



Operating from 1879 to 1918, the CIIS enrolled 7,800 students from across the United States, including Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, with the aim of assimilating and “civilizing” Indian children, according to the CFNP website.



“It was the flagship and model for all other off-reservation boarding schools across the U.S. and Canada,” Cheromiah explained, “It represented a tool of cultural violence intended to erase Indigenous futures and secure a singular, racially assimilated American nation.”



“Grappling with Carlisle” is how Cheromiah summarizes her position as CFNP recognizes the damage done by the CIIS to Indigenous peoples and their nations, and is committed to reconciling with this history and facilitating opportunities to discuss the future of Native peoples—the very thing the CIIS and other federal boarding schools were designed to erase.

The main question for the CFNP to answer is “How do [we] grapple with Carlisle?” Cheromiah said, “I do this through storytelling through a series of podcasts where Native and non-Native storytellers who are invited to share stories about the Indian school and how people are processing things.”



“Sometimes I think about how a lot of [people who attended the CIIS] didn’t have the opportunity to share their story. The biggest contributions that I can give to my ancestors, is to tell stories. As an Indigenous storyteller, I care a lot about amplifying the compelling narratives of our Indigenous Peoples,” she said.



Though much of Cheromiah’s talk focused on the serious subject of CIIS, she also emphasized the importance of humor and healing within Native communities.



“Humor is the most constant element among our Native People, no matter which community that they come from across the country. It is powerful,” she said, “Humor as healing is essential. It’s a common bond.”



“My goal is to help build the confidence of our Indigenous people. There is a lot of historical trauma and a lot of generational trauma here,” Cheromiah continued, “The way I approach it is to speak loving words to my community … I hope you remember these kind words -- that you are remarkable, that you are sacred, that you are knowledge holders, that you are magnificent, that you are family, and above all, that you are greatly loved.”



In his closing remarks, NSWCPD Technical Director, Nigel C. Thijs, SES, thanked Cheromiah for sharing her gift of storytelling, noting “You are clearly building community and transforming spaces through your messaging.”



To celebrate Native American Heritage Month, Thijs encouraged the audience to learn about Native American history and culture by visiting museums, read books by Native American authors, attend cultural events, and supporting Native-owned businesses; essentially, actively engage with and respect for the diverse traditions and experiences of Indigenous people across the continent.



