Marines Host House Defense Subcommittee Members at Camp Lejeune

Photo By Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin | (From left to right) Sgt. Maj. David A. Wilson, the sergeant major of II Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin | (From left to right) Sgt. Maj. David A. Wilson, the sergeant major of II Marine Expeditionary Force, Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, the commanding general of II MEF, Congressman Chuck Edwards, Congressman Matt Cartwright, and Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer, the deputy commanding general of II MEF, pose for a group photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2024. The Congressional Delegation (CODEL) was as a bi-partisan visit consisting of multiple Representatives from the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense (HAC-D) intended to learn more about II MEF operations and capabilities and address issues related to DoD appropriations in North Carolina. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C – Members of Congress from the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense visited Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2024. The bipartisan congressional delegation brought Rep. Chuck Edwards, from N.C.’s 11th District, and Rep. Matt Cartwright, from Pa.’s 8th District to the home of II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF). Their visit underscored the continued commitment and support of Congress for the men and women of II MEF, and the broader Marine Corps community.



II MEF is one of three MEFs in the Marine Corps. I MEF is in California and III MEF is in Okinawa. A MEF is a combined arms force consisting of ground, air and logistics forces. It possesses the capability for projecting offensive combat power ashore while sustaining itself in combat without external assistance for a period of 60 days. With more than 47,000 Marines and Sailors, II MEF is representative of the largest and most powerful Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). The MAGTF concept is flexible and scalable under single commander.



During their visit, the congressmen toured critical training facilities, engaged with service members, and were briefed on the unit’s readiness and current operational capabilities. They also received updates on vital initiatives that enhance military readiness and ensure the well-being of our service members and their families. The representatives met with Marines and Sailors from across the Force , visited a live-fire range hosted by the School of Infantry-East, toured 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Marine Corps Installations East facilities to gain insights on how Camp Lejeune Marines support national defense.





The visit fostered collaboration between Marines and elected representatives in Congress, reinforcing II MEF’s and Camp Lejeune’s position as a pivotal component in U.S. defense and security.