Healthy Holiday Habits Reinforce Wellness Goals

FORT LIBERTY - Are you considering a weight loss goal, changing your diet, moving more, or a complete lifestyle overhaul in 2025? Perhaps you have considered postponing all those changes until after the holidays when the festivities are over. Unfortunately, most New Year’s Resolutions lose momentum within a few weeks!



Maintaining a healthy lifestyle requires more intentional efforts to sustain overall well-being especially around the holidays when unexpected aromas and nostalgic traditional foods from holidays past infiltrate our homes, places of work, and social scenes. Feelings of self-blame and fear of failure may intrude our thoughts to the extent that we avoid thinking about healthy nutrition until after the holidays.



“Pre-planning prior to holiday events, setting realistic self-expectations, employing mindful eating strategies, and sharing your strategy with a supportive friend can be keys to success,” said Dr. Heather Rhodes-Pope, Pharmacy and Health & Well-Being Coach at Womack Army Medical Center.



“Find out in advance if an upcoming event needs someone to bring a vegetable tray. Reflect on your favorite holiday indulgence and consider delaying convenient gratifications so you can savor a few bites of this one. Name a trustworthy friend you can confide in to share your commitments, challenges, and victories throughout the holidays.”



Cpt. Nikkolas G. Chandarlis, Chief of Inpatient Nutrition Services at Womack, offers alternatives to the typical holiday binging. “Fruit and vegetable trays are always an option,” he said. “Also, enjoy everything in moderation, and get creative by making healthier version of sweets. Even consuming a lighter meal before a holiday party can inhibit over-eating at the event.”



Jumping into a new diet or exercise before you are truly ready to face life’s challenges often limits early success and the traction you need to uproot deeply engrained habits. Sustainable, positive habit formation can happen when you have a well-formulated strategy for success. Health & Well-Being Coaches are trained to move you forward from simply wanting to make a change to helping you identify your best foot forward.



“Why wait until New Years?” added Dr. Rhodes-Pope. “We can begin to establish beneficial habits during the holiday season while giving ourselves grace and realistic allowances for holiday gatherings. If you do wish to have a New Year’s resolution, we can focus on incorporating one change per week to gradually improve our habits.”



For help beginning your new health journey, call 910-643-2513 and Nutrition Care at 910-907-3438.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2024 Date Posted: 12.04.2024 Story ID: 486627 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US