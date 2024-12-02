Native American Cross-cultural mentoring event focuses on embracing traditional values of patriotism, service

As part of the ongoing effort to promote a variety of perspectives and experiences through the mentoring process, the Air Force Materiel Command hosted a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month Mentoring Panel Nov. 19.



The event titled, “Affirming Native Voices: Visibility, Leadership, Service”, was coordinated by the AFMC Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET), with Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, facilitating the discussion.



“We recognize indigenous people for their respect of natural resources, but also for having served with valor in our nation’s conflicts,” said D’Angelo.



The panel included Susan Cody, Integrated Program Team Lead for Special Access Programs, Wright-Patterson AFB; Tonya Perkins, Process Analyst, 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, Tinker AFB; Tech. Sgt. Anastacia Rodriguez, Noncommissioned Officer-in-Charge, Programs and Resources, 6th Maintenance Squadron, MacDill AFB; and Staff Sgt. Brittany Briggs, Financial Operations Flight, Tinker AFB.



Each panel member is a member of a Native American tribal nation, some in more than one. Although some participants were raised traditionally, involved with pow wows and other cultural ceremonies and events, some are new to embracing their native cultures and traditions.



All agreed that it is their duty to preserve their culture for future generations, and that membership and involvement in the INET helps them to do that.



Briggs, who was raised traditionally, is involved in native dancing. She shared that she is inspired by the stories of her tribal leaders to carry on traditions.



“There was so much I didn’t know about the indigenous culture,” she said. “I know that we can’t all sit in the same room with elders like I do, but there is a wealth of information online including books and interviews that anyone can access.”



As secretary of the Department of the Air Force INET, Rodriquez is involved in partnering with tribes to increase recruitment and opportunities in communities.



“One thing that I am really proud about when it comes to my tribe is our love and honor that we have for our veterans and our service members,” she said. “And my passion is getting the STEM and aviation piece to our hard-to-reach areas in the indigenous communities.”



“I want you to know we are one team with a mission,” said D’Angelo to close out the event. “The more we understand each other in that team, the better off we will be in our success in carrying out that hard mission for our nation.”



Additional information on mentoring, resources for learning and future panel events is available on the mentoring feature page of the AFMC website at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring.

