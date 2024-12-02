USAG Okinawa gives thanks during Thanksgiving

Torii Station, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa celebrated Thanksgiving early with a festive buffet at Corral Cove, Torii Station, Japan, on Nov. 27, 2024.



The event provided an opportunity for service members, families, and civilians to come together for a meal and fellowship. More than 250 people attended the buffet and enjoyed Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie and much more.



Being overseas during the holidays can be difficult, but events like these are an opportunity for the Garrison to bring a little bit of home to the community.



“It’s a time of fellowship and festivities,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, USAG commander. “It’s a chance to celebrate with friends and family and to identify all the blessings we have in our lives."

