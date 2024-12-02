Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victoria Cowan Has Been Awarded the John L. Levitow Award

    KUNA, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Victoria Cowan 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Kuna, ID native, Air Force SrA Victoria Cowan has graduated from the Airman Leadership School at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, and was presented the John L. Levitow Award.

