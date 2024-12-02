Victoria Cowan Has Been Awarded the John L. Levitow Award

Kuna, ID native, Air Force SrA Victoria Cowan has graduated from the Airman Leadership School at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, and was presented the John L. Levitow Award.
