Alaska Native knowledge shapes Arctic security understanding at 2024 AFN Convention

Photo By Amber Kurka | A member of the community shares their perspective on Arctic security during the 2024 Alaska Federation of Natives Convention on Oct. 18 at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies' presence at the convention included an interactive exhibit booth where Alaska Native community members and allies were invited to share their thoughts on Arctic security. A different security question was posed each day, encouraging participation and dialogue. (DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

As the Arctic region continues to grow in global significance, Alaska Native leaders gathered at the 2024 Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Convention to ensure their voices guide its future. Held Oct. 17–19 at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center, the convention focused on the theme “Our Children—Our Future Ancestors,” highlighting the vital role Indigenous knowledge plays in addressing both cultural preservation and the evolving security needs of the Arctic.



Former AFN President Julie Kitka set the tone with a powerful keynote address in the form of an open letter to her grandchildren, reminding the community of their shared responsibility to ensure a future where culture, strength, and opportunity flourish. Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, thanked Kitka for her longstanding service and for working with Sen. Lisa Murkowski to establish the center as a platform for Indigenous voices to be included in Arctic security.



“Alaska Native experiences and knowledge are essential to the success of the National Strategy for the Arctic Region and the Department of Defense Arctic Strategy,” said Terrence Shanigan, Deputy Associate Director of the Strategic Engagement Division at the Ted Stevens Center. “Our voices and insights bring the critical perspective needed to shape policies that address the unique challenges of the Arctic.”



The center’s presence at the convention included an interactive exhibit booth where Alaska Native community members and allies were invited to share their thoughts on Arctic security. A different security question was posed each day, encouraging participation and dialogue. “Our communities hold invaluable knowledge about the Arctic, and their perspectives are vital to achieving a secure and cooperative future,” Shanigan said.



In addition to the booth, the center hosted a roundtable listening session on the second day of the convention, where Alaska Native leaders and members of the community shared their security concerns and priorities directly with Ted Stevens Center leaders and staff. Shanigan highlighted the importance of these discussions, stating, “Listening to Alaska Native leaders is not only a priority—it’s essential. Their voices are foundational to shaping strategies that will ensure peace and prosperity in the Arctic for future generations.”



The AFN Convention, an annual event that addresses critical public policy issues, reaffirmed the deep collaboration between Alaska Native communities and the Ted Stevens Center. “Alaska Native communities have stewarded the Arctic for generations,” Shanigan said. “Their expertise and contributions are indispensable in creating effective Arctic security strategies that will safeguard the region for years to come.”



The 2024 convention underscored the shared commitment to ensuring that Indigenous knowledge continues to play a central role in shaping the future of the Arctic region, especially in the context of security and cooperation for generations to come.