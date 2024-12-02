Yappy Holidays! Festive Pets Can Fetch Up to $3,000 in Prizes in Exchange’s Photo Contest

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can show off their furry friends in their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can show off their furry friends in their festive best for a chance at $3,000 in prizes in the Holiday Pet Photo Contest. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS—Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can show off their furry friends in their festive best for a chance at $3,000 in prizes in the Holiday Pet Photo Contest.



Through Dec. 31, shoppers can submit an unaltered photo of their pet in holiday attire at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card while eight runners-up will each receive a $250 gift card.



“Pets are very much a part of military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Giving the military community a chance to show off their festive friends for a chance at great prizes brings extra excitement to this holiday season.”



Ten entries will be chosen as winners based on originality, creativity and appropriateness to the contest theme.



All authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter, along with Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Winners will be chosen on or around Jan. 17 and notified directly by email and/or phone.



