Kentucky Crews Win Omaha Trophy

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR -- U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) and the USSTRATCOM Consultation Committee (SCC) awarded the Omaha Trophy to the blue and gold crews of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) during a ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington, Dec. 2, 2024.



The Omaha Trophy was created in 1971 as a singular award by the Strategic Air Command Consultation Committee, later evolving to four awards recognizing USSTRATCOM's premier intercontinental ballistic missile wing, strategic bomber wing, global operations, and ballistic missile submarine. It stands alone as the highest honor bestowed upon a nuclear enterprise unit by a civilian organization.



Vice Adm. Richard Correll, the deputy commander of USSTRATCOM, presented the award on behalf of the committee and the citizens of Omaha, Nebraska.



"It is my distinct honor to present the Omaha Trophy to both crews of the USS Kentucky, whose relentless commitment to the mission is a testament to their motto 'Thoroughbred of the Fleet,'" said Correll. “The Nuclear Triad is the backbone of America's national security and at no time in our nation's history has the role of strategic deterrence been more vital. The sacrifices you have made, and the courage you’ve exuded on patrol to protect our homeland is noble and recognized.”



Kentucky successfully completed 253 days underway across three patrols – the most among the seven SSBNs in the Pacific - in support of strategic deterrence while maintaining 100% strategic and navigation readiness in 2023.



“Strategic deterrence is no small task. It requires unparalleled dedication, resilience, and readiness,” said Randy Norwood, SCC representative and AVP of Military Affairs for the Omaha Chamber. “You, the men and women of the USS Kentucky, embody this resolve. Through your hard work and unwavering focus, you have proven yourselves to be the best of the best, setting a remarkable standard for others to follow.”



The SSBN also directly supported the President’s declaration to reaffirm the United States’ enduring and ironclad commitment to the combined defense posture under the U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) Mutual Defense Treaty and was the first ballistic-missile submarine to complete a port visit to Busan, South Korea, in 40 years.



“In the world of strategic deterrence, we often think about the weapon itself contributing most to preventing conflict,” said Cmdr. Jason Chuma, commanding officer of Kentucky’s gold crew. “But, in reality, our nation’s web of Allies and partners in the region are most vital to maritime security. I have no doubt that the ROK-U.S. alliance is stronger after this visit, and especially after our crew experienced the rich culture of our South Korean friends.”



Kentucky is one of eight Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the nation's strategic deterrent forces.



Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.



USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, space operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting.

