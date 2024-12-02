New York National Guard Soldiers Volunteer to Assist in Trees for Troops

Photo By Lt. Col. Jean Kratzer | New York Army National Guard Spc. Matt Clark lifts a donated Christmas Tree from...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Jean Kratzer | New York Army National Guard Spc. Matt Clark lifts a donated Christmas Tree from retired Command Sgt. Maj. Bob Van Pelt during the annual Trees for Troops loadout at Ellms Tree Farm in Ballston Spa, New York on Dec. 2, 2024. Tree farmers from New York’s capital and Saratoga regions, donated 125 trees to be sent to military bases for the holidays. New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and veterans volunteered to help load the trees on board the Fedex delivery truck. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jean Marie Kratzer.) see less | View Image Page

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. – Seven New York Army National Guard Soldiers joined local veterans load up 125 Christmas trees being donated to military bases around the country at Ellms Tree Farm in Ballston Spa, N.Y., on Monday, December 2, 2024.

This was the 20th year tree farmers in the Albany/Saratoga area have been part of the “Trees for Troops” program. The donated trees are destined for service members and their families around the country.

The Soldiers stopped at the farm on their way to work at the nearby recruiting office in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and the 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade Headquarters in Latham.

“It’s always great to spend time with people of the community for a great cause,” said Master Sgt. Darrick Zwack, section chief for the recruiting office. “I take away (from the event) the care and support the community has for the troops.”

Trees for Troops estimates 15,300 trees will be distributed to 93 military bases throughout the U.S. in 2024. In New York, trees will be delivered to military families at Fort Hamilton, West Point, Fort Drum and Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

“We’ll send trees out of here to our men and women around the world,” said Garth Ellms, the third-generation owner of the farm.

“We’ve actually seen trees go to Afghanistan. It’s really wild to see a green tree in the desert, and it’s a great feeling for us,” he said about past shipments of live trees to military installations,” Ellms said.

“I was in Iraq for Christmas in 2004,” Zwack said. “It was great to just have that feeling of support and what to look forward to when I returned stateside. It gives that little feeling home and support that goes a long way.”

Since 2005, Trees for Troops has provided 309,644 Christmas Trees to military families and troops in the United States and overseas.

“I have been overseas over the holidays,” said first time volunteer Sgt. Kayla Kilventon, assigned to the aviation brigade in Latham.

“I missed not having a Christmas with my family, but when you are away for the holidays, the base, MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation services) and people back home try and make the holidays special, even if you can’t be home,” she added.

Trees for Troops was launched in 2005, and with the help of FedEx Corp., delivered more than 4,300 Christmas Trees to five U.S. military bases in its initial year, as well as an overseas shipment to the Middle East that year.

“It’s a great organization that is trying to bring smiles to troops’ faces when they can’t be home for the holidays like they want to be,” Kilventon said. “Knowing that I could be a part of that is an amazing feeling.”

Fresh cut Christmas trees are gathered at farm and retail lots before being picked up by FedEx and routed through distribution centers for delivery to bases.

Military volunteers turn out each year for both the loading and offloading of trees as they are distributed to service members and their families.

“It is a great event that really brings everyone together for a fantastic cause,” Zwack said.