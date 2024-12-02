398th Finance Support Center cases colors, marking end of era in USCENTCOM

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – The 398th Finance Support Center cased its colors in a ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, signaling the completion of their theater financial operations mission, Oct. 12.



The 398th FISC served as the principal adviser to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command on all aspects of financial management capabilities and operations. Their mission encompassed managing host nation banking, foreign currencies, contract payments and theater disbursing requirements.



This ceremony also marked the permanent departure of the Theater Financial Management Support Center, a function that has been integral to operations for more than 15 years. It shows that things are changing and improving in how the military handles its finances in this region.



"The 398th was the driving force in transitioning this mission from an FMSC to a battalion mission. This will be a big departure from the exceptional support you provided,” said Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal, deputy commanding general, 1st TSC.



"The opportunity to contribute to this mission is a privilege. We can assess our skills and extend beyond our comfort. If we succeed, then we all benefit, because we are extending freedom," said Col. James A. Cozart, director, 398th FISC. He concluded by challenging his Soldiers to apply their ingenuity and expertise as they consider their future endeavors after this deployment.



"One of your most significant achievements has been the reduction of the Theater Cash-Holding by $56 million, a 30% overall reduction. This reduction means we're taking less risk with our money and using it more efficiently where it's needed most,” Kshetrapal said.



He also commended the unit for additional achievements, such as conducting thorough audits and upgrading Eagle Cash Machines. In closing, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the family members whose unwavering support enabled the Soldiers of the 398th FISC to carry out their mission.



"Funding the Victory," the unit's motto, exemplifies the spirit of the 398th FISC. What sets a FISC apart is its specialized ability to navigate both military and civilian operational landscapes, implementing financial strategies that bolster combat effectiveness through discreet and adaptable practices.



Cozart and Command Sgt. Maj. LaWanda T. Nelson, senior enlisted advisor, 398th FISC, furled the unit colors during the ceremony. This symbolic act represented the conclusion of the unit's duties and responsibilities for theater financial operations in the USCENTCOM AOR.



The casing of the 398th FISC colors not only represents the end of their current mission but also signifies a shift in how financial operations will be managed in the USCENTCOM AOR moving forward. As the unit prepares to return home, they leave behind a legacy of efficiency, innovation, and dedication to supporting the warfighter through sound financial management.

