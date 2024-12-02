U.S. Special Operations Command Africa and U.K. host Flintlock 25 Mid-Planning Event

CAMBERLEY, England – In preparation for the largest U.S. Special Operations Command Africa exercise, the British Army’s 2nd Battalion, Ranger Regiment co-hosted international partners alongside SOCAFRICA during the Flintlock 25 mid-planning event at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, U.K., Nov. 18-22, 2024.



For the 2025 iteration of Exercise Flintlock, Côte d'Ivoire is expected to host more than 30 nations. The MPE focused on capturing the logistical and operational requirements needed to execute an effective event.



“Being a critical milestone for Flintlock, the MPE brings together representatives from different nations to allow for cross-collaboration,” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ian Hickey, Flintlock 25 exercise planner. “We are committed to creating an environment that promotes strengthening our defense capabilities both through real-life planning and an exercise scenario that is realistic.”



During the event, members discussed exercise scenarios, Women, Peace and Security initiatives and logistical needs. Partner nations play an integral role in identifying these needs and offering their perspective on challenges related to regional stability and security.



“This year’s iteration is aimed at enhancing interoperability across partners with an emphasis on information sharing, human security, and adherence to the rule of law,” said U.S. Army Maj. Patrick Temperato, Flintlock 25 lead planner. “Our dialogue and planning efforts this week reaffirmed that we—U.S. and international partners alike—are committed to a human-centered approach that is built on mutual trust and shared community values.”



Exercise Flintlock’s mission contributes to strengthening key partnerships and enhancing interoperability across U.S., international and African partners with an overarching goal of a safer, more secure Africa.



“The complex operational environment we are facing poses global challenges that require global solutions,” said Temperato. “Our team isn’t simply planning an exercise, we are building a coalition forged through enduring partnerships that not only addresses the threats of today but is ready for the challenges of tomorrow.”

