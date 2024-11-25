Generations united: Green Family serves Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers at Fort Sill dining facility

Photo By Monica Wood | Hundreds of Soldiers enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at the Green Hall Dining Facility as...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Hundreds of Soldiers enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at the Green Hall Dining Facility as three generations of Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2) Ivan I. Green's family gathered to honor his legacy. In a heartwarming tribute to the late Vietnam veteran, the Green family served holiday meals to Soldiers and trainees stationed at Fort Sill. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — A poignant blend of tradition, remembrance, and service unfolded at the Green Hall Dining Facility this Thanksgiving, as three generations of Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2) Ivan I. Green's family gathered to honor his legacy. In a heartwarming tribute to the late Vietnam veteran, the Green family served holiday meals to Soldiers and trainees stationed at Fort Sill.



CW2 Green, a food service technician in Vietnam, dedicated his service to ensuring troops had hot meals in the most challenging circumstances. His legacy, preserved in the dining facility that bears his name, was brought to life by his family’s participation. Green Hall stands as a monument to his contributions, serving thousands of Soldiers daily and reminding all who enter of his commitment to service.



“This is such an honor to be able to come here and, in a way, follow in our father’s footsteps,” said Peggy Green-Bryant, one of CW2 Green's daughters. “We feel privileged to continue his legacy by serving Soldiers, just as he did.”



Peggy was joined by her siblings, children, and grandchildren, making this event a truly intergenerational celebration.



A legacy of service



CW2 Green's story is etched into the walls of Green Hall, which serves as both a dining facility and a testament to his enduring impact. His family has attended events at Fort Sill before, but this year marked a special milestone with three generations present to serve Thanksgiving meals.



“For my grandson to look at his great-grandfather's picture and ask, ‘Who’s that?’ was a reminder of how we must continue sharing his story,” Peggy added. “It’s a moment for us to connect as a family and with the Soldiers he served so faithfully.”



A shared tradition



This event was made possible by the coordination of Fort Sill leadership, including Julia Sibilla, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, and CW5 Kenneth Pressley, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Fires Center of Excellence. Both leaders emphasized the importance of honoring CW2 Green’s memory while fostering connections between Soldiers and the families of fallen heroes.



Col. Reginald White, commander of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, which oversees Green Hall, spoke to the significance of such gatherings.



“What a great place to be on Thanksgiving, in the service of your nation and receiving a phenomenal meal, that not many others around the world get to enjoy,” White said. “That is what we do. That is what we provide. That is the protection that we provide for our country to allow us to enjoy things like this, whenever we can.”



White’s words highlighted the broader mission of the Army: to provide not only security for the nation but also a sense of community and care for its Soldiers.



A home away from home



For many Soldiers and trainees, Thanksgiving at Fort Sill marked their first holiday away from family. The Green family’s participation brought a sense of home and warmth to the day, reminding them of the Army's dedication to caring for its own.



Keith Powers, a member of Survivor Outreach Services at Fort Sill, underscored the significance of such events.



“It’s moments like these that show the Army’s commitment to honoring those who have served while ensuring their families remain part of the Army family,” he said.



Looking ahead



The Thanksgiving meal at Green Hall is more than a simple holiday gathering—it’s a living legacy. By engaging the Green family and Soldiers in shared service, Fort Sill continues to reinforce its commitment to honoring the past while building a strong sense of community for the future.



“We’ve created a tradition here,” Sibilla noted. “The Green family’s ongoing participation is a reminder of the enduring bond between military service and family.”



For Soldiers, leaders, and the Green family alike, this Thanksgiving was a celebration of connection and commitment, proving that the spirit of service knows no bounds.