Upper Mississippi River navigation season closes for the year

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, saw the last barge of the year, the Motor Vessel Ashley Danielson, depart Lock and Dam 2, Dec. 1, at 11:48 a.m., ending the 2024 navigation season on the Upper Mississippi River.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, saw the last barge of the year, the Motor Vessel Ashley Danielson, depart Lock and Dam 2, Dec. 1, at 11:48 a.m., ending the 2024 navigation season on the Upper Mississippi River.



Traditionally, the last tow departing the capital city of St. Paul, Minnesota, heading south of Lock and Dam 2, near Hastings, Minnesota, has marked the unofficial end of the navigation season. The last tow to leave St. Paul usually occurs around the last week of November or the first week of December.



The 2024 navigation season started March 17 when the Motor Vessel Joseph Patrick Eckstein with 12 barges passed through Lock and Dam 2.



While we say goodbye to the 2024 navigation season, St. Paul District staff are busy this winter with maintenance projects scheduled at Locks and Dams 7 and 9 for miter gate anchorage bar replacement, Lock and Dam 2 for guidewall repairs and Locks and Dams 5 and 5A for gate maintenance.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.