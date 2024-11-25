How to Save a Life: An Interview with Navy CPR Instructors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Megan Hooper and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Hunter Ketch, Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), spearheaded a critical mission aboard the warship: teaching CPR to their fellow crewmembers. Hooper, originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, joined the Navy in October 2020 without any prior medical training but quickly found herself drawn to the Navy corpsman role. Her interest has led her to become a CPR instructor, and now she helps prepare her shipmates to respond in emergencies.



Ketch, from Oak Ridge, Oregon, enlisted in 2020 as an undesignated airman and initially served aboard the Stennis when it was docked in Norfolk, Virginia. After completing Master-at-Arms training in San Antonio, he returned to Stennis with a growing interest in the medical field. Initially inspired by a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training course, Ketch became a CPR instructor in August 2024.



For Sailors, CPR training is more than a certification—it’s a life-saving skill essential for responding to emergencies at sea. With the nearest medical facility often hours away, each trained Sailor becomes a vital asset in the event of a medical crisis, ensuring that the crew is prepared to protect one another both on and off duty.



Q: What are some procedures covered in this CPR class?

A: “We cover First Aid, choking hazards, the CPR process, and how to properly use an automated external defibrillator (AED).” - HM2 Hooper



Q: Why would you say this class is so important for our ship?

A: “CPR training ensures crew readiness for medical emergencies during deployments and provides essential aid in case of casualties.” - MA2 Ketch



A: “CPR training is also a prerequisite for warfare pins and many other qualifications here aboard Stennis.” - HM2 Hooper



Q: What common choking hazards should we be aware of, and how do you respond to them?

A: “Mostly food. You want to start with five blows to the back, then transition into the Heimlich maneuver, followed by jaw thrusts and sweeps.” - HM2 Hooper



Q: What are some of the more common injuries you have seen on the ship?

A: “Heat stress is a significant issue. I know many people are not hydrating enough, and often, it can lead to other injuries. People might get dizzy and then fall down a ladder well, rolling their ankles and severely injuring themselves.” - MA2 Ketch



Q: Can you go through administering CPR with me in a step-by-step process?

A: “First, you want to start with scene safety. Then, you want to look, listen, and feel the patient. Look to see the rise and fall of the chest. Try to feel for the breath on your face and then for a pulse. Only then should you move into administering CPR, where you will do 30 compressions followed by two breaths and then repeat, maintaining a rate of 120 compressions per minute.” - HM2 Hooper



A: “In the meantime, you want to direct somebody to get first aid, contact medical, and find an AED if they can. If the patient remains unconscious, the AED will analyze the heart’s rhythm and then deliver an electrical shock to help restore a normal rhythm. Following AED use, you should continue to perform CPR until medical professionals arrive.” - MA2 Ketch



Q: How did you first get interested in teaching the CPR course on Stennis?

A: “I wanted to teach people [CPR] because we have many casualties throughout the year, and with only two corpsmen on the ship during duty, it helps us out a lot when people are qualified. We want everyone to know the basics; that way, if something does happen, any Sailor can step up.” - HM2 Hooper



Q: What are your plans after the Navy? Do you plan to continue in any healthcare vocation?

A: “My first choice is to stay in for a bit, but if I were to get out, I definitely would like to further my education and become a Physician’s Assistant, but that is pretty far down the road.” - HM2 Hooper



A: “I would like to continue my career here as well, but afterward, I plan to be a fishing, gaming, and wildlife officer.” -MA2 Ketch



The Stennis CPR course, taught by HM2 Hooper and MA2 Ketch, is offered multiple times each month to ensure Stennis crewmembers are ready to respond in any emergency. For those interested, the course schedule is posted outside HM2 Hooper’s office in room 200 on the FAF.

