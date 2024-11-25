Shop Early! Military Shoppers Have Until Dec. 17 for Regular Ground Shipping at ShopMyExchange.com

Courtesy Photo | It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year! Stock up on gifts with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year! Stock up on gifts with @shopmyexchange’s military-exclusive holiday prices. Complete your online purchases now to get orders at your doorstep in time for the holidays. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recommends service members and their families complete their ShopMyExchange.com orders early to secure military-exclusive holiday savings and receive their gifts in time for the holidays.



In the continental United States, authorized military shoppers—including honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians—have through Dec. 17 to complete online purchases to receive regular ground shipment orders by Dec. 24. Purchases for priority shipment must be completed by Dec. 18. The last day for OCONUS shoppers to order online and ship gifts to APO or FPO addresses is Dec. 6.



Last-minute online shoppers can select FedEx two-day shipping on orders placed through Dec. 19 or choose overnight shipping through Dec. 22 to receive holiday items by Dec. 24.



“With the holiday season in full swing, the Exchange encourages shoppers to place their online orders early,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Following these shipping guidelines helps ensure that service members and their families can receive their gifts on time.”



In-store or curbside pickup for online purchases is available for most items at participating Exchange stores. Shipping times vary. Personalized items may take longer to ship.



For more information on holiday shipping and delivery, visit ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/shipping-delivery. Authorized shoppers can also browse the Exchange’s weekly digital ads and find holiday savings to make their holiday shopping carts brighter.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



