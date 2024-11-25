U.S. Army Central Joins 80th Anniversary Liberation Celebrations in Saint-Avold, France

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. John Cogbill, the XVIII Airborne Corps deputy commanding general and Col....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. John Cogbill, the XVIII Airborne Corps deputy commanding general and Col. William Bimson, the U.S. Army Central command surgeon, salute during the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Saint-Avold November 24, 2024. Cogbill and Bimson represented their command’s respective roles in the liberation of Saint-Avold during World War II. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin) see less | View Image Page

Saint-Avold, France — The streets of Saint-Avold, a town steeped in history, came alive this weekend as residents, dignitaries, and soldiers gathered to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its liberation during World War II. U.S. Army Central, once known as Third Army, played a central role in those historic events, underscoring the enduring ties between the United States and France forged in the crucible of war.



The celebration honored the sacrifices made during the Allied campaign that liberated the town from German occupation in November 1944. Saint-Avold, located in northeastern France, is also revered as home to the Lorraine American Cemetery, the largest U.S. military cemetery in Europe, where more than 10,000 service members from World War II are laid to rest.



On November 24, formal ceremonies at the War Memorial and Lorraine American Cemetery featured the laying of wreaths, and remarks from local and U.S. officials. Soldiers from USARCENT and the XVIII Airborne Corps, alongside French military representatives, paid tribute to the fallen.



“Eighty years after the battles here, let us honor the memory of the fallen by living up to their ideals,” said Col. William Bimson, the ARCENT command surgeon. “We are not merely commemorating a past event; we are reaffirming our friendship and our commitment to the ideals that inspired the resistance and liberation of Saint-Avold.”



Local residents and descendants of Allied veterans shared personal stories of resilience and gratitude. Among the attendees was 101-year-old Ceo Bauer, who fought with the 95th Infantry Division to liberate and defend Metz from Germans during WWII. Bauer, who was drafted into the U.S. Army, said “it was my duty to go”, when asked how he felt about participating in the war.



The festivities continued with historical reenactments and community events that brought the past to life. U.S. Soldiers joined locals in a parade through the town center, donning period uniforms to evoke the era. Vintage military vehicles rolled down cobblestone streets, cheered on by enthusiastic crowds.



Soldiers also engaged with the community, hosting interactive displays showcasing modern military equipment and sharing insights into the U.S. Army’s current missions. French schoolchildren participated in educational workshops highlighting the history of World War II and the pivotal role of the Allies.



The anniversary served not only as a moment of reflection but also as a platform to strengthen transatlantic bonds.



“This anniversary invites us to celebrate peace once again, and not to forget the sacrifices of so many young people who came to fight for our freedom,” said Mayor Rene` Steiner of Saint- Avold.



The partnership between the U.S. and France, cemented in the sacrifices of World War II, remains a cornerstone of shared values and mutual commitment. The 80th anniversary in Saint- Avold was a poignant reminder of the costs of freedom and the enduring importance of honoring history.



This milestone anniversary underscores not just a moment in history but a living bond between nations. As the flags of France and the United States flew side by side, the spirit of camaraderie that liberated Saint-Avold 80 years ago remained ever present.