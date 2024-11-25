LCS Training Facility Atlantic Renamed to SCSTC MAYPORT

Mayport, Fla. – Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Training Facility (LTF) Atlantic (LANT) is officially renamed to SCSTC MAYPORT, Dec. 01.



“In recognition of the increasing future ship laydown requirements and dispersal plan for operating forces in the Mayport, Florida geographical area, today we rename the LTF LANT to SCSTC Mayport,” explained Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr., commodore, SCSTC. “Over the last several years, this learning site has adapted to changing circumstances and today, as we target achieving readiness for potential war with China by 2027, we must ensure our warfighters are better trained, more proficient, and more effective at delivering credible combat power across the surface fleet and partner nations to protect our national interests and defend the global commons. The name change defines the command’s critical mission of training all surface warfighters.”



The significance of SCSTC Mayport is the training it provides to the waterfront. With the changes in final number of hulls and crews for the LCS-1 variant ships, SCSTC has been able to exploit the training resources already in Mayport to deliver a true surface combat systems schoolhouse to the Mayport waterfront, similar to the schoolhouses in Hampton Roads and San Diego.



“In addition to the 33 LCS courses we will continue to offer, SCSTC MAYPORT will immediately provide Micro-Miniature (2M) Repair courses to the Mayport waterfront,” explained Capt. Daniel A. Reiher, commanding officer, SCSTC MAYPORT. “As the number and types of ships in Mayport expands, SCSTC Mayport will also expand with delivery of training capabilities such as the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer, capable of training multiple AEGIS combat system baselines, and the Anti-Submarine Warfare [ASW] Tactical Employment Trainer, capable of training all variants of the SQQ-89 sonar suite. Our training portfolio is expected to grow focusing on the ASW capabilities soon to be resident at Naval Station Mayport, offering courses in ASW tactics, ASW fire control systems and acoustic analysis.”



These training systems are part of Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment – Combat Systems (STAVE-CS), the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record. STAVE-CS was introduced nine years ago as a means to invest in training technologies, devices, and facilities to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and availability of all surface training. As more STAVE-CS training solutions are delivered to SCSTC MAYPORT, future courses, including AEGIS Tactical Action Officer, will be available to the waterfront.



“Our warfighters must be ready to fight and SCSTC Mayport provides the high-end tactical training needed to ensure warfighting readiness, which leads to security for our country and our allies and maintains the freedom of the seas we so richly enjoy,” said Kessler.



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), headquartered in Dahlgren, Virginia, falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), led by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko. SCSTC is a training organization that consists of 15 global learning sites and detachments. Its mission is to provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. Annually, SCSTC delivers training to over 37,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 27 partner nations.



