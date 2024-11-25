From Ojibwe Roots to Army Leadership: The inspiring journey of Signaleer Maj. Alisha Garcia

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – As Native American Heritage Month draws to a close, the story of Maj. Alisha Garcia stands as a powerful testament to resilience, representation, and the enduring spirit of service. A proud member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, part of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Garcia’s remarkable journey bridges her cultural heritage with a distinguished career in the U.S. Army.



Garcia’s path began at the age of 15, driven by a desire to explore the world beyond her rural Minnesota Indian Reservation. Today, as a 26A – Network Systems Engineer, she exemplifies dedication, inspires others, and serves as a beacon for Native American representation in the military.



Early Ambition and Academic Excellence:

“When I was 15, I knew I wanted to join the Army,” Garcia said. “Math was always my favorite subject in school, and my dad, an IT professional, raised me to understand technology from a young age.” This early interest in technology and service laid the foundation for Garcia’s future career. After enlisting as a 25U – Signal Support Systems Specialist and completing basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Garcia earned admission to the prestigious U.S. Military Academy at West Point. There, her passion for the Signal Corps blossomed, blending her love for technology with her commitment to service. “The Signal Corps is the best branch in the Army—not just for the technical skills you gain, but for the incredible people who ensure mission success,” she said.



Overcoming Personal Loss and Academic Challenges:

West Point was both a place of academic growth and personal hardship. Amid the demanding environment, Garcia faced the devastating loss of her mother during her sophomore year. “She was my biggest supporter and a major reason I made it to the academy,” Garcia reflected. “My classmates, professors, and Army leadership helped me navigate that difficult time.” This experience deepened her empathy and shaped her leadership philosophy, grounded in teamwork, compassion, and resilience in the face of adversity.



Cultural Identity and Leadership Philosophy:

Garcia’s Ojibwe heritage remains integral to her identity as a leader and a person. “Growing up on a reservation in rural Minnesota, I rarely saw people like me achieving success beyond our community,” she said. “If I can inspire even one child to pursue a military or STEM career, every challenge I’ve faced will have been worth it.”



The values of her culture—honoring children as the future and elders as the keepers of wisdom—strongly influence her leadership style. “Service and care for others and our world, including animals and the environment, are central to our culture,” she explained. “That mindset is a big part of who I am as a leader and a person.”



A Legacy of Service and Family Support:

Garcia proudly continues her family’s military legacy, following in the footsteps of her father and relatives who served in various branches of the Armed Forces. “I love that I can continue that tradition and look forward to seeing other family members make the same choice if it is right for them,” she shared. “I currently have another young cousin in the Marine Corps and couldn’t be prouder.”



Balancing military service with family life has been one of Garcia’s ongoing challenges, one she navigates with the support of her loved ones. “My children and their father, Josue, have been incredible,” Garcia said. “Our community here in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) and my family back in Minnesota have always been there for us and provided a wonderful support system.”



Advocating for Representation:

As a Native American in the military, Garcia has faced unique obstacles, including feelings of loneliness and isolation. “It is hard to be one of the only people who understand the background of growing up on a reservation or having the same kind of humor and worldview that Natives tend to have,” she shares. Despite this, Garcia has found strength in building meaningful relationships with those who genuinely understand and support her. “They care about me and truly listen to the issues I bring up as an Ojibwe woman living in the present day,” she adds.



Garcia notes that it can be challenging to see Native communities often relegated to history books despite their real, vibrant presence today. However, she continues to represent her heritage with pride and strength, finding solace in her connections with others who understand her experiences.



To young Native Americans considering military service, she offers heartfelt advice: “Step outside your comfort zone. Challenges will come, but your family and community will support you. The opportunities to grow, learn, and bring those experiences back home are invaluable.”



Mentorship and Leadership Development:

A passionate mentor, Garcia dedicates herself to helping younger officers, especially those balancing military careers with parenting and family life. “I love being able to assist younger officers understand the realities of being in the military with children,” Garcia shared. Passionate about guiding newcomers, she finds excitement in helping those entering her field. “As individuals, we only get one path to our future, so gaining perspective about our different options and sharing that with new, technically focused officers is very rewarding to me.”



Living with Purpose: The Heart of Leadership:

For Garcia, effective military leadership begins with compassion and genuine care for people. “Caring about people is the number one quality of a leader,” she emphasizes. While traits like organization, intelligence, and assertiveness contribute to effectiveness, true leadership stands out in its dedication to those under its charge and the broader mission to protect and defend the Constitution. By prioritizing compassion alongside competence, leaders inspire trust and excellence in their teams.



Embracing Life Beyond the Army:

Off duty, Garcia enjoys playing pool and cherishing time with her family, often traveling to Minnesota to reconnect with her roots. “If I weren’t in the Army, I’d likely be in IT or working as an electrical engineer,” she mused.



A Legacy of Service Continues:

Today, Maj. Alisha Garcia continues her journey and serves as the 26A Career Program Manager at the Office of the Chief of Signal, U.S. Army Signal School, Fort Eisenhower, Georgia. Through her career, leadership, and advocacy, she remains a proud representative of Native American strength, resilience, and the power of service.

