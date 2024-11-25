NORAD is Ready to Track Santa’s Flight for the 69th Year

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on Dec. 24 for the program’s 69th year.



NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.



The NORAD Tracks Santa website (www.noradsanta.org) will launch on Dec. 1. It features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, a movie theater, holiday music, web store and more. The website is available in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese and Korean.



Count down the days until Santa’s journey on mobile devices with the official NORAD Tracks Santa app, which is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores. NORAD Tracks Santa will also be available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, and on contributor platforms Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM, and OnStar.



On Dec. 24, trackers worldwide can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask our live operators about Santa’s location from 6 a.m. to midnight MST. Also on Dec. 24, website visitors will see Santa’s flight from 4 a.m. to midnight MST.



NORAD Tracks Santa is a global experience and the U.S. and Canadian personnel of NORAD are proud to continue the tradition of delighting families everywhere. Our contributors that help make this possible include:



NORAD is a U.S. and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. NORAD prevents air attacks against North America, safeguarding the sovereign airspaces of the U.S. and Canada by responding to unknown, unwanted, and unauthorized air activity approaching and operating within North American airspace.



-30-



